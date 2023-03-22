Keeping up with tradition

Gudi Padwa calls for the perfect nauvari look. And that’s why we’ve got you covered with tips from professional stylists to ace the look

Actress Priya Marathe pairs a bottle green saree and an embroidered blouse with kundan jewellery. Pic Courtesy/Chaitali Kulkarni

It is the season of festivals, and the list will be incomplete without the mention of Gudi Padwa. While the sweets and puran poli do entice us in the most traditional way, it is the nauvari-clad celebrators who always steal the show. Adorned with gajra in the hair and nath on their noses, the nauvari clan is bound to make heads turn.

A fusion of dhoti and saree, the nauvari is a traditional drape that is worn during festivities and weddings. So, as we celebrate the Marathi New Year, fashion stylists Mitali Ambekar and Chaitali Kulkarni share a look-book for you to follow to ace the perfect nauvari look on the day.

Gold jewellery adds a regal touch to the nauvari look. File pic

Colours matter

. Ambekar suggests going with vibrant colours such as red, green, blue, yellow, and pink and wear a traditional nauvari drape.

. Meanwhile, Kulkarni proposes darker colours such as bottle green, hot pink and purple for the saree.

. Make sure to choose a colour that complements your skin tone.

Mitali Ambekar and Chaitali Kulkarni

Contrast is the key

. Opt for contrasting colours while choosing the blouse and saree. Pink and blue, red and green or pink and yellow are just some of the basic colour combinations that go well with nauvari patterns.

. Embroidered blouses add a bit of glamour to an otherwise typically traditional look.

. You can also choose a muniya or bangdi pattern when it comes to the saree. Since Paithanis are ever-popular these days, this weave would be more suitable for the occasion.

Keep it traditional

. Traditional jewellery like a nath, choker necklaces, bangles, waist belt and earrings, especially in gold, add a touch of regal elegance to the outfit. However, don’t go overboard as too much jewellery might take the attention away from the outfit.

. You can choose oxidised jewellery for a silver finish saree.

. With pearls and kundan trending at the moment, they can also be paired well with nauvari sarees.

. Minimal make-up with bold lips and kohl-rimmed eyes paired with a red chandrakor bindi subtly balances the whole look.

. Wear classic Kolhapuri sandals or flats with the attire. Heels are a big no-no.

. A circular bun with gajra would complement the outfit without drawing much attention to your hair.