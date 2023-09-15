Five make-up enthusiasts and an expert get behind the trending strawberry make-up look to share blush shades that suit their skin tones the best

Pink cheeks for Alia Bhatt. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Enthusiasts, experts dive into the strawberry make-up look and suggest how to pull it off x 00:00

If there’s one thing we are going to do, it’s to try a cute new make-up look, especially if it’s simple, hackable and suits our humid weather. The next trending look is Hailey Bieber’s strawberry make-up look which includes pink blushed cheeks with freckles, a little touch of bronzer on the eyelids and cheeks, combed brows, and a glossy lip.



Hailey Bieber’s popular strawberry look

Harlin Sachdeva, founder of House of Makeup (HOM), a clean and vegan make-up platform, says that the essence of this look lies in the dewy pink flushed cheeks, so choosing the right tint or blush for your skin tone is essential.

She explains, “Indian skin tones range from extremely fair to deep tones. Fair tones would need nude to pinkish blush hues, and deeper tones can opt for red and pink tints that are bolder and darker.”

1 Deep tones

I am shade NC42 in Mac, so I use their Peachtwist blush which is a deep reddish peach, almost a burnt orange hue. It has the right amount of bronze and golden sheen [not shimmer] to lift the cheeks. It’s smooth to apply, and not highly pigmented but a few swipes can intensify the colour.

Snehal Falcao, college lecturer

2 Tan tones

For my tan skin tone, I use shades that are from the red and purple family. I’m obsessed with lipsticks so I like trying out new ways of applying them. Sometimes, to get the perfect look, I use my fingers to apply lipstick and whatever is left goes directly on the apples of my cheeks. This gives it the perfect flushed look. Currently, I use Mac’s Burning love, and Huda Beauty’s Third date lipsticks.

Priya Margret Saldanha, digital marketing professional

3 Light tones

I opt for a vintage Estée Lauder Duo T Antique Coral/Terrazzo peach blusher (top). It suits my tone well enough to give my cheeks a natural skin glow without looking too loud or pale. The Chambor Orosa matt blush stick 202 (right) is another pinkish shade that gives my cheeks a natural blush look.

Semela Thapa Mehra, media professional

4 Wheat tones

Darker blush shades suit my wheatish skin tone, and lighter shades wash me out. Try Earth Rhythm’s lip and cheek tint in the brandy shade, which is a dark red, almost maroon shade. The formula is hydrating and has a gel-like quality, which I prefer to powdered or cream blushes. I also use it on my lips and ensure I dab off a little for a subtle look.

Toonika Guha, content professional and podcaster

5 Medium to light tones

I swear by Mac’s Petal power blush, which is a very warm-toned and medium coral shade. It blends perfectly with my skin tone and highlights my cheekbones. It is long-lasting and easy for an on-the-go application.

Muriel Dias, college lecturer and content creator

Complete the look

>> Muriel Dias’ faux freckles tips: Use a soft waterproof eyeliner pen in brown to create freckles on your cheeks and nose. For glossy lips, use Victoria’s Secret’s lip sugar high in the shade cherry bomb.



HOM’s Dab N Glow blush shades

>> Priya Margret Saldanha’s lip tip: For the glossy sheer lip part of the strawberry look, use a translucent lip gloss over a nude or peach lipstick.