A new, al fresco eatery in Mulund offers home-style, paisa vasool South Indian food

Chettinad dosai

Listen to this article Love eating South Indian food? Head to this new restaurant in Mulund to savour home-style fare x 00:00

The thought of tucking into a quick meal of a crispy dosa with some piping hot rasam to sip down is always an inviting one. And the signboard of a new restaurant, Tamizhan T-Fun in Mulund’s neighbourhood, tempts us to do just that when we step out for an evening walk. The space has a simple open-air seating surrounded by potted plants, which felt relaxing even on a balmy evening. We quickly occupy the lone empty table and order a Chettinad dosai (Rs 79, on offer when we visit, all prices exclusive of taxes), traditional thali (Rs 149), bisi bele bhaat with chaas (Rs 79) and ghee podi idli (Rs 79).

ADVERTISEMENT



A view of the outdoor area of the eatery

The dosa arrives in a jiffy; it’s crisp, and layered with a tangy tomato and podi paste. The sambhar tastes authentic; it’s not too spicy, and nor too sweet, as is wrongly prepared by most eateries in the eastern suburb. Ghee podi idli is another favourite. The airy idli is lovingly soaked in ghee, and is topped with podi chutney; it’s a combination this writer never tires of. Next is the bisi bele bhaat that offers a fine balance of earthy spices and tang. The service is quick, and the waiting staff is considerate, catering to our requests without hovering around our table.



Bisi bele bhaat and chaas

After taking into account that two people are sharing the traditional thali, they happily offer free extra helpings for the otherwise limited thali, which we politely refuse as we polish off the remains of the podi idli. The thali arrives with a serving of chana curry, beans in coconut, two portions of rice, rasam and sambar, payasam and curd. It is served with two large, airy crisp puris and makes for a wholesome meal for two light eaters. Our only suggestion is the beans and the curry, despite being pleasantly light on oil and heat (like you eat from a friend’s mom-made tiffin) could do with just a bit more pronounced flavours. Tamizhan T-Fun makes for a home-style spot for a quick bite or for a hot filter coffee break, and good hospitality.



Filter coffee

Tamizhan T-Fun

TIME 7 am to 11 pm

AT Shop No 225 and 232, ground floor, Cypress, Municipal Market Building, opposite Golden Willows, Mulund West.

CALL 7977250317

**** Exceptional, *** Excellent, ** very Good, * Good, Average. Tamizhan T-Fun didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals