It’s the most wonderful time of the year and you wouldn’t want to spend it lounging on your couch. Check out these simple yet fun activities in and around the city this festive week

Volunteers of SOS distribute gifts in Bandra

Go Green

Humboldt penguins in their enclosure at The Mumbai Zoo

>> If you haven’t claimed your share of the green this city has to offer yet, there’s still time. Head to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park where an orchidarium recently came into bloom, kick it back by the park’s lake, or dive head first into action on a Lion safari. If you prefer solitude, cut the noise and hop onto a bicycle to pedal through the safe, demarcated trails at the park.

Where: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli East.



A flamboyance of flamingos in Navi Mumbai. FILE PICS

>> Those who like being in good company this time of the year can head to the Mumbai Zoo where flappy friends — Humboldt penguins Olive, Flipper, and Daisy — alongside gharials, spotted deer, and aquatic birds are waiting for you to make a big splash.

Where: Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Byculla.



An orchid in bloom at the park

>> If your kids are avian enthusiasts, we suggest you make a trip to the scenic DPS Lake in SeaWoods, Navi Mumbai, to introduce them to our most popular and precious winter visitors to the city — the flamingos. You can also try heading to Sewri Jetty to view this annual spectacle that the city is blessed to witness. A good time for green lessons, we say.

Where: Navi Mumbai; Sewri East.

The season of Giving

>> Still mulling over what and where to head to, to do your bit for the lesser privileged, especially since there’s just a week left in 2024? We suggest you swiftly get into ‘winter’ cleaning mode, and donate all those forgotten, unwanted clothes and footwear, bags and baubles, and drop them off at the Mount Mary Convent High School that accepts them and distributes them to the needy across the city. Go ahead, and add some light into someone’s life.

Where: Mount Mary Road, Bandra West.

>> In Vasai’s Chulna Village, the Zilla Parishad school’s students are in for a surprise — your presence. Nanhe Haath Foundation’s Secret Santa plans to distribute stationery and Christmas treats to the students with help from fellow Santas.

ON December 28; 10 am

MEETING POINT Zilla Parishad School, Chulna, Vasai West.

LOG ON TO @nanhe_haath_foundation

>> Closer to the heart of the celebrations in Bandra West, a hundred Santas from the Sounds of Silence (SOS) Foundation are making dreams come true. Join the red army who will step out one last time today to distribute gifts to the lesser-privileged in the city.

ON Today

LOG ON TO @sos_soundsofsilence (for more details and to register as Santa)

Colaba's Other Church Trail



The altar St Joseph’s Church

>> Apart from the big-ticket venues like Holy Name Cathedral and the recently restored Afghan Church (St John the Evangelist), we nudge you to walk down Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to soak in the spirit of the festival at the Wesleyan Methodist Church, Bombay Baptist Church, Bowen Methodist Church and St Joseph’s Church (commonly referred to as ‘RC Church’ by Mumbaikars). Start this trail at Bowen on Lansdowne Road, head to the Wesleyan church at BEST Marg, next, proceed to Bombay Baptist Church opposite Colaba Post Office, and round it off at RC Church near Colaba Bus Depot.

Where: Colaba

Paws to Celebrate

>> Could this be the last Christmas that the furry friends at these rescue centres spend alone? Head to this animal welfare and adoption centre to meet with its resident stray dogs and cats. Stay back for a special workshop on crafting up-cycled cat toys today, or let your creative juices flow at a dog doodling session tomorrow.

ON Today and tomorrow; 10.30 am onwards

AT Welfare of Stray Dogs, Jamnadas Prabhudas Chawl, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO @wsdindia

ENTRY Rs 200 per person (for activities)

>> The feline friends at this Versova café don’t know yet, but they’re in for an a-meow-zing year-end surprise. The café has released an online Amazon store wishlist of supplies and toys for its resident cats that you can tick off from the comfort of your homes. If you prefer getting more hands-on and cuddly with the felines, head to their cafe-turned-home any time of the day.

AT Cat Café Studio, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West. LOG ON TO @catcafestudio

Find That Tree!

>> WE bet you didn’t see this coming. After the SoBo friend shared this bit of information, we had to see it with our own eyes. Tucked away in the quaint streets of Mumbai that is still old-world and charming, we spotted the gorgeous bountiful Christmas tree standing tall in one of the gardens fronting a stunning residential building off Apollo Bunder. While the tree isn’t bedecked, it makes for quite the sight in tropical Mumbai.

Where: Mereweather Road, Colaba.

Theatre Binge



A moment from the children’s play Wosquito Mosquito

>> If none of the manifesting and self-love podcasts have done the trick (who could’ve guessed?), Saurabh Nayyar’s three-play series ought to teach you some timely lessons as the year draws to a close. Wosquito Mosquito, Nayyar’s children’s play, talks about taking a stand for yourself in a society that applauds conformity. “The play was written for children, but I think the message will resonate with people from all walks of life,” Nayyar says. Golden Jubilee, another one from the series, is a satirical take on love and its exaggerated silver screen representation.

ON December 28 and 31; 12 pm onwards AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 500 onwards