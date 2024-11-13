As Mexico’s top bar, Handshake, drops in for a two-day takeover at a Worli hotspot, we pop a few questions to their head bartender and laboratory manager about the flavours, spices and drinks they bring to Mumbai

Olive oil gimlet

The things that bind Mexico and India, apart from a fondness for partying at the drop of a hat, is food, music and an expressive culture. From the fiestas to the family dinners, food and flavour go hand in hand with Central American culture. This weekend, the country’s top bar, Handshake, will drop into the city for an exclusive two-day bar takeover.

Mexi-Thai

The visit marks the first Mumbai trip for the bar, which was founded back in 2018 and is renowned for their vintage vibe and décor. It is a theme that fits their collaboration with Slink & Bardot, admits head bartender Javier Rodríguez. A biology graduate who is now at the helm of curating flavours at the Mexican bar, Rodríguez will be accompanied by laboratory manager, Daniela Jardon on the visit. From their signature cocktails to flavours, the event will see the duo showcase their techniques and style.

“I feel Mumbai is an exciting destination due to its rich culture, diverse culinary scene, and emerging nightlife. At Slink & Bardot, we aim to enhance this experience by introducing our innovative crafted cocktails that reflect the city’s spirit,” Rodríguez pointed out. An example of such an innovation is their signature Mexi-Thai cocktail. Rodríguez explains that the drink is a Don Julio tequila blanco with coconut oil, makrut leaves distillation, a cherry tomato water cordial topped with basil oil drops that brings out the aromas, a signature of the flavours from the two different cultures.



Daniela Jardon mixes a drink

The session is built around four signature cocktails from the Mexican hub. Aside from the Mexi-Thai, the fruity orange blossom cocktail (a blend of Don Julio tequila reposado, jasmine tea, vanilla and a touch of orange blossom essence) and the jasmine cocktail (Don Julio tequila blanco, jasmine tea and lemon) join Rodríguez’s example as the key elements of the sessions.



Javier Rodríguez behind the bar. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

As to how it will play with an Indian palate, familiar with spicier and colourful flavours, laboratory manager Jardon responds, “We love experimenting with bold flavours like tequila, tomato cordial and coconut oil. Cocktails like Mexi-Thai or an olive oil gimlet could surprise the Indian palate with their unique twists and unexpected combinations.”

ON November 14 and 15; 9 pm onwards

AT Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, 329/A, opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli.

CALL 9326965643

LOG ON TO @slink&bardot on Instagram (limited registrations)

COST Rs 4,500 (3 cocktails); Rs 6,000 (4 cocktails, optional)

Quick-fix is the way

For a quick cocktail night fix, I always recommend a simple gin and tonic with fresh herbs and citrus. It’s easy to make yet refreshing, making it perfect for any gathering Javier Rodríguez

