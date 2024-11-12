With its relaxed ambiance, fun menu and community vibes in full flow, Orlem’s new resto-bar looks set to become a favourite adda for its residents

Prawns in butter garlic sauce

This Orlem resto-bar serves food with a dash of karaoke and community spirit

When we heard some early positive buzz about a new hangout spot-cum-watering hole called Factory Bar in Malad’s chilled out Orlem community, we decided to check it out. The smartly-themed resto-bar, owned by self-confessed corporate-slave-turned-entrepreneur and Orlemite, Anna Albuquerque, opened less than a fortnight ago (Halloween, October 31). And the elaborate drinks and food menu is accentuated by the sweet sound of karaoke which is a favourite with the guests almost all of whom are from the neighbourhood with everyone seeming to know everyone else in here, when we dropped by on Saturday night.

Chicken steak in peri peri sauce

We began with a couple of mocktails, virgin mojito (Rs 249) and tropical punch (Rs 249) for our non-drinking companions, and cocktails, electric blue (Rs 499) and whiskey sour (Rs 449) — all four drinks had us thirsting for more. The mojito and tropical punch were simple yet effective while the electric blue with its generous servings of gin, hit home well. The best of the lot though was the whiskey sour, where the bourbon comfortably sunk in under the fresh lemon juice capped off with frothy egg white just done right. A must try.



Mushroom crostini

The starters were chosen by our veggie pals, who looked extremely content as they tucked into the crispy and creamy mushroom crostini (Rs 349) and the gooey spiced up peri peri cheesy fries (Rs 299). The next 30 minutes were spent swaying to some all-time classics happily crooned by patrons who had to simply scan the QR code on their table to sing along. Sweet Caroline was our pick for the night.



Electric blue. Pics/Ashwin Ferro

We also bumped into former India hockey player and Olympian Gavin Ferreira, who lives down the lane, and was quietly celebrating his wife Aloma’s birthday before Anna and her staff sneaked in a cake much to the couple’s surprise. Every guest in the house was fed a generous piece too once again proving that this is one small, tight community, alright.



Tropical fruit punch

Continuing our foodgasm, for mains, we tried the grilled prawns in butter garlic sauce (Rs 569) and chicken steak in peri peri sauce (Rs 449). The prawns as well as the chicken breast pieces were fresh and cooked to a tee with their respective creamy and spicy sauces aptly complementing the core dish. The overall bill, at Rs 3,000, was more than satisfactory, considering it fed four adults. Of course, the foot-tapping music and community fervour were priceless accompaniments.



The graffiti art captures the theme of the resto-bar

Factory Bar

At Link & Marve Road junction, opposite Mith chowky metro station, Malad West.

Time 5 pm to 1.30 am (all days)

Call 7631443144