Here is a curated list of things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Thursday

Snap this

Photography: Are you an amateur photographer or an enthusiast looking to up your camera skills? Not Just Photography is holding a workshop in Mumbai where they will teach participants how to shoot on a DSLR in manual mode through four Zoom and on-ground sessions.

Time 8.30 am onwards

At Aksa Beach, Malad West.

Log on to notjustphotography.com

Call 9769159594

Cost Rs 3,797

Friday

Taylor-made for fans

Music: If you’re not already excited for Taylor Swift’s latest tour, here’s a tribute night that will get the Swifties singing out loud.

On 8.30 pm onwards

At Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East.

Cost Rs 999

Saturday

Sway all the way

Dance: Garba lovers, assemble — because this weekend is dedicated to dance! With music by singer Kinjal Dave, celebrate Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami 2023.

Till April 2

Time 6 pm

At KDMC Sport Complex,Dombivli East.

Log on to ramjat.in

Call 7738864548

Cost Rs 400 onwards

Eat, drink, repeat

Festival: Here’s your chance to Make Your Own Beer Burger this weekend. Along with food, the fest also has music, workshops, challenges and more to enjoy.

Till April 2

Time 12 pm to 10 pm

At Courtyard, R CITY, Ghatkopar West.

Cost Rs 499 (above 15 years); Rs 299 (above 15 years)

Sunday

Wellness matters

Retreat: Wrap the weekend up on a relaxed note with a well-being retreat. This one-day getaway offers a sound healing session with Tibetan singing bowls. It will be hosted by wellness expert Balachandra K, followed by a sattvic millet-based menu by chef Haresh Patel.

Time 12.30 pm to 3 pm

At Jolie’s, Birla Centurion, Worli.

Log on to woodsatsasan.com

Call 8657556600 (entry via guest list)

Free

Colour me green

Art: Join this afternoon paint party where you will learn how to master canvas brush painting and create a green and verdant scenery. All the art materials will be provided to you along with refreshing snacks to get your creative juices flowing; all you have to do is show up and paint!

Time 11 am

At Doolally Taproom, near Fun Republic, Andheri West.

Log on to doolally.in

Cost Rs 1,900