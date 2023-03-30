Breaking News
Here is a curated list of things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 30 March,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Thursday


Snap this
Photography: Are you an amateur photographer or an enthusiast looking to up your camera skills? Not Just Photography is holding a workshop in Mumbai where they will teach participants how to shoot on a DSLR in manual mode through four Zoom and on-ground sessions. 
Time 8.30 am onwards 
At Aksa Beach, Malad West. 
Log on to notjustphotography.com 
Call 9769159594 
Cost Rs 3,797



Friday


Taylor-made for fans
Music: If you’re not already excited for Taylor Swift’s latest tour, here’s a tribute night that will get the Swifties singing out loud. 
On 8.30 pm onwards 
At Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East. 
Cost Rs 999

Saturday

Sway all the way

Dance: Garba lovers, assemble — because this weekend is dedicated to dance! With music by singer Kinjal Dave, celebrate Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami 2023. 
Till April 2 
Time 6 pm 
At KDMC Sport Complex,Dombivli East. 
Log on to ramjat.in 
Call 7738864548 
Cost Rs 400 onwards

Eat, drink, repeat

Festival: Here’s your chance to Make Your Own Beer Burger this weekend. Along with food, the fest also has music, workshops, challenges and more to enjoy. 
Till April 2 
Time 12 pm to 10 pm 
At Courtyard, R CITY, Ghatkopar West. 
Cost Rs 499 (above 15 years); Rs 299 (above 15 years)

Sunday

Wellness matters

Retreat: Wrap the weekend up on a relaxed note with a well-being retreat. This one-day getaway offers a sound healing session with Tibetan singing bowls. It will be hosted by wellness expert Balachandra K, followed by a sattvic millet-based menu by chef Haresh Patel.
Time 12.30 pm to 3 pm 
At Jolie’s, Birla Centurion, Worli. 
Log on to woodsatsasan.com 
Call 8657556600 (entry via guest list)
Free

Colour me green

Art: Join this afternoon paint party where you will learn how to master canvas brush painting and create a green and verdant scenery. All the art materials will be provided to you along with refreshing snacks to get your creative juices flowing; all you have to do is show up and paint! 
Time 11 am 
At Doolally Taproom, near Fun Republic, Andheri West. 
Log on to doolally.in 
Cost Rs 1,900

