Here is a curated list of things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Thursday
Snap this
Photography: Are you an amateur photographer or an enthusiast looking to up your camera skills? Not Just Photography is holding a workshop in Mumbai where they will teach participants how to shoot on a DSLR in manual mode through four Zoom and on-ground sessions.
Time 8.30 am onwards
At Aksa Beach, Malad West.
Log on to notjustphotography.com
Call 9769159594
Cost Rs 3,797
Friday
Taylor-made for fans
Music: If you’re not already excited for Taylor Swift’s latest tour, here’s a tribute night that will get the Swifties singing out loud.
On 8.30 pm onwards
At Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East.
Cost Rs 999
Saturday
Sway all the way
Dance: Garba lovers, assemble — because this weekend is dedicated to dance! With music by singer Kinjal Dave, celebrate Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami 2023.
Till April 2
Time 6 pm
At KDMC Sport Complex,Dombivli East.
Log on to ramjat.in
Call 7738864548
Cost Rs 400 onwards
Eat, drink, repeat
Festival: Here’s your chance to Make Your Own Beer Burger this weekend. Along with food, the fest also has music, workshops, challenges and more to enjoy.
Till April 2
Time 12 pm to 10 pm
At Courtyard, R CITY, Ghatkopar West.
Cost Rs 499 (above 15 years); Rs 299 (above 15 years)
Sunday
Wellness matters
Retreat: Wrap the weekend up on a relaxed note with a well-being retreat. This one-day getaway offers a sound healing session with Tibetan singing bowls. It will be hosted by wellness expert Balachandra K, followed by a sattvic millet-based menu by chef Haresh Patel.
Time 12.30 pm to 3 pm
At Jolie’s, Birla Centurion, Worli.
Log on to woodsatsasan.com
Call 8657556600 (entry via guest list)
Free
Colour me green
Art: Join this afternoon paint party where you will learn how to master canvas brush painting and create a green and verdant scenery. All the art materials will be provided to you along with refreshing snacks to get your creative juices flowing; all you have to do is show up and paint!
Time 11 am
At Doolally Taproom, near Fun Republic, Andheri West.
Log on to doolally.in
Cost Rs 1,900