Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From Thursday to Sunday here is how you can spend a good time in the city

From Thursday to Sunday, here is how you can spend a good time in the city

Updated on: 01 June,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi , Shriram Iyengar | mailbag@mid-day.com , shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From Thursday to Sunday, here is how you can spend a good time in the city

Representation pic

Listen to this article
From Thursday to Sunday, here is how you can spend a good time in the city
x
00:00

Thursday
Devil is in the music


Set out on a musical adventure as you kick-start your weekend with Sur v/s Asur directed by Avneesh Mishra. This musical play will follow a school boy’s dream, in which he enters a strange world of music wherein Asur and Sur are at war.  
Time 4 pm onwards
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 350


Friday
All hail the Kings


Get ready to tap your feet to the beats of Grammy Award-winning band Gipsy Kings as they bring their unique blend of contemporary music and traditional flamenco to the city. 
Time 7.30 pm onwards 
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 350

Saturday
Incy wincy spider

As much as spiders can look frightening, they’re innocuous insects. To combat the general fear of the eight-legged creature among children, Super Spiders will bring live spiders for them to play with. The unique nature workshop is focused towards acquainting children with the different species of arachnids and their characteristics.
Time 5 pm to 6.30 pm
Meeting point Carter Road, Bandra West
Log on to @rootsnatureclub on Instagram
Call 9820613334 for enquiries
Cost Rs 1,200

Sunday
Thrill in the wild

Freshly bloomed Hill turmeric flower. Pic Courtesy/SGNP
Freshly bloomed Hill turmeric flower. Pic Courtesy/SGNP

If you’re one for adventure, the Shilonda second stream trail by Sanjay Gandhi National Park is tailor-made for you. Experience wildlife up close as you discover rare insects and birds in a forest. 
Time 6.45 am onwards 
At Shilonda Trail, SGNP, Borivali East. 
Log on to @sanjaygandinationalpark on Instagram 
Entry Rs 600

Race to the finish

Strap in and join Formula one fans as they get together to watch the pulsating battle between Red Bull and Ferrari on the Spanish circuit in Barcelona.
Time 6 pm onwards 
At Brewdog, Bandra; Raasta, Khar; Smaash, Lower Parel and other locations. 
Log on to townscript.com
Cost Rs 500 onwards

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK