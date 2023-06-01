If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation pic

From Thursday to Sunday, here is how you can spend a good time in the city

Thursday

Devil is in the music

Set out on a musical adventure as you kick-start your weekend with Sur v/s Asur directed by Avneesh Mishra. This musical play will follow a school boy’s dream, in which he enters a strange world of music wherein Asur and Sur are at war.

Time 4 pm onwards

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 350

Friday

All hail the Kings

Get ready to tap your feet to the beats of Grammy Award-winning band Gipsy Kings as they bring their unique blend of contemporary music and traditional flamenco to the city.

Time 7.30 pm onwards

At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 350

Saturday

Incy wincy spider

As much as spiders can look frightening, they’re innocuous insects. To combat the general fear of the eight-legged creature among children, Super Spiders will bring live spiders for them to play with. The unique nature workshop is focused towards acquainting children with the different species of arachnids and their characteristics.

Time 5 pm to 6.30 pm

Meeting point Carter Road, Bandra West

Log on to @rootsnatureclub on Instagram

Call 9820613334 for enquiries

Cost Rs 1,200

Sunday

Thrill in the wild



Freshly bloomed Hill turmeric flower. Pic Courtesy/SGNP

If you’re one for adventure, the Shilonda second stream trail by Sanjay Gandhi National Park is tailor-made for you. Experience wildlife up close as you discover rare insects and birds in a forest.

Time 6.45 am onwards

At Shilonda Trail, SGNP, Borivali East.

Log on to @sanjaygandinationalpark on Instagram

Entry Rs 600

Race to the finish

Strap in and join Formula one fans as they get together to watch the pulsating battle between Red Bull and Ferrari on the Spanish circuit in Barcelona.

Time 6 pm onwards

At Brewdog, Bandra; Raasta, Khar; Smaash, Lower Parel and other locations.

Log on to townscript.com

Cost Rs 500 onwards