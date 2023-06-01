From Thursday to Sunday, here is how you can spend a good time in the city

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Representation pic
Thursday
Devil is in the music
Set out on a musical adventure as you kick-start your weekend with Sur v/s Asur directed by Avneesh Mishra. This musical play will follow a school boy’s dream, in which he enters a strange world of music wherein Asur and Sur are at war.
Time 4 pm onwards
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 350
Friday
All hail the Kings
Get ready to tap your feet to the beats of Grammy Award-winning band Gipsy Kings as they bring their unique blend of contemporary music and traditional flamenco to the city.
Time 7.30 pm onwards
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 350
Saturday
Incy wincy spider
As much as spiders can look frightening, they’re innocuous insects. To combat the general fear of the eight-legged creature among children, Super Spiders will bring live spiders for them to play with. The unique nature workshop is focused towards acquainting children with the different species of arachnids and their characteristics.
Time 5 pm to 6.30 pm
Meeting point Carter Road, Bandra West
Log on to @rootsnatureclub on Instagram
Call 9820613334 for enquiries
Cost Rs 1,200
Sunday
Thrill in the wild
Freshly bloomed Hill turmeric flower. Pic Courtesy/SGNP
If you’re one for adventure, the Shilonda second stream trail by Sanjay Gandhi National Park is tailor-made for you. Experience wildlife up close as you discover rare insects and birds in a forest.
Time 6.45 am onwards
At Shilonda Trail, SGNP, Borivali East.
Log on to @sanjaygandinationalpark on Instagram
Entry Rs 600
Race to the finish
Strap in and join Formula one fans as they get together to watch the pulsating battle between Red Bull and Ferrari on the Spanish circuit in Barcelona.
Time 6 pm onwards
At Brewdog, Bandra; Raasta, Khar; Smaash, Lower Parel and other locations.
Log on to townscript.com
Cost Rs 500 onwards