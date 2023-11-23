Breaking News
Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated on: 23 November,2023 01:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi , Tanishka D'Lyma

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

File photo

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
Thursday


Patriotic mudras
Dance: Kathak aficionado Uma Dogra’s (right) Janam Janam Bhoomi will see four renowned artistes perform to patriotic poems by eminent Hindi poets. 
Time 7 pm onwards 
At Swatantryaveer Savarkar Auditorium, near Shivaji Park, Dadar. 
Free


Circus of fun and laughter


Circus of fun and laughter
Kids: Finix circus concludes a series of Mumbai shows with three performances. Get inspired, entertained and amazed as a group of talented artistes including acrobats, clowns, and visionaries who are committed to pushing the boundaries of imagination and creativity. Promising an unforgettable experience for all ages at the Time Arts Society in Chembur East, this fast-selling show is sure to leave you laughing.
Time 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm
At Fine Arts Chowk, Chembur. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 250 onwards

Friday

A still from the trailer of the movie. Pic Courtesy/YoutubeA still from the trailer of the movie. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Of the youth and the military
Screening: Vikalp presents an offline screening of Innocence by Guy Davidi followed by a question and answer session via Zoom with the filmmaker. The film tackles the pressure of militarisation and its impact on young lives forced into service. About the film, filmmaker Anand Patwardhan shares that it is made poignant not only by the backdrop of destruction in Gaza but because it mirrors how hate and war are marketed to the youth.
Time 7 pm  
At Prithvi Theatre, 20, Juhu Church Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu.
Log on to bit.ly/Nov-Screening
Free

Saturday

At a previous stargazing session. Pic courtesy/InstagramAt a previous stargazing session. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Bright as a star
Camping: As winter arrives, so does the season for camping. Tick off sleeping under a night full of stars from your bucket list as the Horizon Astronomical Society in Vangani returns with its overnight stargazing sessions every Saturday. Experts will guide you through interactive sessions of stargazing from an observatory and teach you DIY smartphone astrophotography and light painting.
Time 5.30 am onwards 
Meeting point Horizon Astronomical Society, Vangani, Dhone Village Vangani, Badlapur. 
Call 8169167678 
Cost Rs 1,499 onwards

Sunday

Best of both worlds

Best of both worlds
Food: End the weekend with a treat that brings desserts from Latin America and the Middle East to the same platter. In this collaboration between Cafe Duco and Kunafa World, tuck into treats like nolen gur tres leches (below) and triple chocolate mud pie. 
At Cafe Duco, Bandra West; Kunafa World, Bandra West and Kandivali West. 
Cost Rs 390 onwards

