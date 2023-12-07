Looking for something fun to do in Mumbai? Attend these interesting events

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Representational images. Pic/iStock
Thursday
Stretch the week
Health: Ease into a yoga session that helps you channel the grace of a cat, the strength of a bear and the flexibility of a serpent to feel like a superhero.
Time 6 pm onwards
At Enchante Studios, Cama Industrial Estate, Lower Parel.
Call 9653376923
Cost Rs 1,000 onwards
ADVERTISEMENT
Friday
Footy time
Sports: Sign up for a game of football this weekend, and battle for turf superiority.
Time 9 pm to 10 pm
At Turf 3, Dr Antonio Da Silva High School, Dadar West.
Log on to @kasakaimumbai
Cost Rs 300
Saturday
Participants craft origami poetry at a previous session
Calling all poets
Workshop: Fine tune your poetry skills using imaginative prompts, origami, bookmaking activity at this session by poet Saranya Subramaniam.
Time 5 pm to 8 pm
At Cat Café Studio, Versova, Andheri West.
Log on to @thebombaypoetrycrawl
Call 9819216692
Cost Rs 1,200
A palaash tree in bloom. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Trail to the top
Nature: Trace the trail to the famed Salim Ali Point, to discover birds, trees and giant wood spiders hiding in Mumbai.
Time 8 am onwards
At BNHS Conservation Education Centre, Film City, Goregaon East.
Call 9833173564
Cost Rs 200 (entry fees)
Heal your soul
Music: Catch the Hindustani music festival Ruhaniyat featuring the Warsi brothers, Mir Mukhtiyar Ali and group, the Thaali Sur from Maharashtra’s Daang as well as the folk sounds.
Till December 10; 6.15 pm
At CSMVS, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 1,000 onwards
Sunday
Petting time
Pets: Treat your pets to a day out alongside other furry friends as they join them in fun games, music and some munchies.
Time 8.30 am to 12.30 pm
At The Resort, Aksa Beach, Madh-Marve Road, Malad West.
Call 7718861053
Cost Rs 3,499 (one adult and one pet)
Jeff Kinney; (right) Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Wimpy and happy
Kids: Sample a bit of wacky doodling with cartoonist and author of A Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney as he drops in town on his No Brainer Tour.
Time 5.30 pm
At Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Cumballa Hill.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 490 onwards
Get arty with it
Art: Pick up the brush to experience art therapy by colouring a galaxy into triangular canvases.
Time 3 pm to 5 pm
At Paintology Studio, Kelkar Road, Dadar West.
Log on to @paintology_byvinisha
Call 8999344265