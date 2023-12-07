If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Looking for something fun to do in Mumbai? Attend these interesting events

Thursday

Stretch the week

Health: Ease into a yoga session that helps you channel the grace of a cat, the strength of a bear and the flexibility of a serpent to feel like a superhero.

Time 6 pm onwards

At Enchante Studios, Cama Industrial Estate, Lower Parel.

Call 9653376923

Cost Rs 1,000 onwards

Friday

Footy time

Sports: Sign up for a game of football this weekend, and battle for turf superiority.

Time 9 pm to 10 pm

At Turf 3, Dr Antonio Da Silva High School, Dadar West.

Log on to @kasakaimumbai

Cost Rs 300

Saturday

Participants craft origami poetry at a previous session

Calling all poets

Workshop: Fine tune your poetry skills using imaginative prompts, origami, bookmaking activity at this session by poet Saranya Subramaniam.

Time 5 pm to 8 pm

At Cat Café Studio, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to @thebombaypoetrycrawl

Call 9819216692

Cost Rs 1,200

A palaash tree in bloom. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Trail to the top

Nature: Trace the trail to the famed Salim Ali Point, to discover birds, trees and giant wood spiders hiding in Mumbai.

Time 8 am onwards

At BNHS Conservation Education Centre, Film City, Goregaon East.

Call 9833173564

Cost Rs 200 (entry fees)

Heal your soul

Music: Catch the Hindustani music festival Ruhaniyat featuring the Warsi brothers, Mir Mukhtiyar Ali and group, the Thaali Sur from Maharashtra’s Daang as well as the folk sounds.

Till December 10; 6.15 pm

At CSMVS, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,000 onwards

Sunday

Petting time

Pets: Treat your pets to a day out alongside other furry friends as they join them in fun games, music and some munchies.

Time 8.30 am to 12.30 pm

At The Resort, Aksa Beach, Madh-Marve Road, Malad West.

Call 7718861053

Cost Rs 3,499 (one adult and one pet)

Jeff Kinney; (right) Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Wimpy and happy

Kids: Sample a bit of wacky doodling with cartoonist and author of A Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney as he drops in town on his No Brainer Tour.

Time 5.30 pm

At Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Cumballa Hill.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 490 onwards

Get arty with it

Art: Pick up the brush to experience art therapy by colouring a galaxy into triangular canvases.

Time 3 pm to 5 pm

At Paintology Studio, Kelkar Road, Dadar West.

Log on to @paintology_byvinisha

Call 8999344265