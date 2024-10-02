From Garba to shopping, make the most your weekend with these activities in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Voices in isolation

Discover Satish Alekar’s Thakishi Samvaad, a powerful exploration of pandemic loneliness through an elderly man surrounded by delivery boxes.

TIME 6 pm, 9 pm

AT Prithvi Theatre, 20, Juhu Church Road, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

LOG ON TO prithvitheatre.com

COST Rs 400

Friday

Family art play

Enjoy a fun and interactive gallery session with educator Dipna Daryanani. This event sparks creativity and bonding through hands-on activities, letting families explore art and create lasting memories.

TIME 5 pm to 6 pm

AT Art and Charlie, Pali Village, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @artandcharlie.com

COST Rs 850

Saturday

Garba groove

Celebrate inclusivity and diversity in a vibrant atmosphere at this special Garba night, featuring a lively mix of traditional Garba, Bollywood, and English hits. With a focus on the LGBTQiA+ community, this event promises a night of unity, joy and dance for everyone, all together.

TIME 9 pm to 3 am

AT Vikhroli Social/ Boss Burger Brews, The Tree Road, Off Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli.

LOG ON TO @nastyboymumbai

COST Rs 500

Brew like a pro

This hands-on workshop will guide you through Pour Over, Aeropress, and French Press methods, helping you discover the unique nuances of each brewing technique and flavour profile, elevating your coffee experience to new heights.

TIME 12 pm to 2 pm

AT Ink n Brew, Dharti CHS, JP Road, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 250

Jam with nature

Sign up for a trek to Ratangad Fort for stunning views, vibrant Sonki flowers, and delicious homemade Maharashtrian food.

TIME 10.15 pm onwards

AT Pick up from multiple locations

LOG ON TO @sahyadrirangers.com

COST Rs 1,100 onwards

Sunday

Laugh out loud

After the success of Baap Ko Mat Sikha, Pranit More (in pic) returns with a brand-new solo filled with stand-up and crowd work. Join him as he tackles all the topics that make us laugh, cringe, and everything in between. With quick wit and razor-sharp humor, this show promises non-stop laughs and unforgettable moments.

TIME 8 pm

AT 1st Floor, OYO Townhouse (Hotel Unicontinental), Road Number 3, Khar West.

LOG ON TO @rj_pranit

COST Rs 399 Onwards

Shop, sip, and celebrate



A moment from a previous edition. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Discover stunning handloom sarees, trendy beachwear, delicious street food, and exotic cocktails at Pitara 1.0. Enjoy tarot card readings by Veechi and shop from indie platforms like Shamoosana, Akirahin, Dhyan Leela, and Vintage. Make memories while indulging in an exciting mix of fashion, food, and fun.

TIME 12 pm to 7 pm

AT WTF Versova, near 7 Bungalows Bus Stop, Andheri West.