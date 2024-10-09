From theatre to music: Explore these interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

A saint’s story

Theatre: What if Sant Tukaram went missing? Follow the 17th century saint’s brother Kanha’s frantic search for his brother in Anandowari, a Hindi adaptation of author DB Mokashi’s landmark novel.

TIME 8 pm

AT Veda Black Box, near Physioflex Gym, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 250

Friday

String symphonies

Music: Ease into the weekend with renowned violin trio Dr Sangeeta (above), Ragini and Nandini Shankar’s soothing Hindustani classical tunes and contemporary fusion arrangements.

TIME 8.30 pm onwards

AT Kashinath Ghanekar

Natyagruha, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 350 onwards

Saturday

Children at the 2023 edition. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Paint a picture

Kids: Introduce your children to the vibrant tradition of Durgotsav in the city and let their creative side take over at a drawing competition for kids nestled in the culturally rich suburb of Dombivli.

TIME 10 am

AT Bengali Foundation Palava, Lakeshore Greens, Palava City, Dombivli East.

LOG ON TO allevents.in

FREE

Get spooky

Event: It’s never too early for a Halloween treat. Slip into your best costumes and head to this pre-Halloween party for an evening of games, music, dance, and ghost stories.

AT 3 Art House, 3rd Cross Road, Khar West.

TIME 8 pm

LOG ON TO @hausxperiences

ENTRY Rs 1,299 onwards (includes food and drinks)

Sunday

He’s just joking

Comedy: Think you can take a good dad joke? Comedian Atul Khatri (below) will oblige you in his family-friendly solo show that takes you around the world and back to Mumbai in his unfiltered style.

TIME 12 pm

AT Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha, 588, Mahajan Wadi, Mira Road East.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 799 onwards

A view of the installation titled Factory at the Byculla gallery

Art that moves

Eexhibition Get a peek into architect Aditya Mandlik’s idea of a future where human-nature collaborations shape the landscape of a city. The piece de resistance at the exhibition titled Factory 5.0 is an installation that responds to visitors’ movements.

TIME 10.30 am to 7.30 pm

AT Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, Byculla East.

FREE

Pic Courtesy/Rove Jungli

Walk and sketch

Nature: Dust off your trekking shoes and sharpen your drawing pencils before you venture on this nature journaling trail through the Maharashtra Nature Park. Expect to spot beetles, butterflies and native birds.

TIME 8.30 am

MEETING POINT Main gate, Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Link Road.

LOG ON TO @naturalistex

ENTRY Revealed on request