Thursday

Reel stories, reel sounds

Music: The Revolver Club’s Hi-Fi show offers a chance to explore listening sessions and film screenings, with world-class audio systems.

Till November 24 time 1 pm onwards

At The Revolver Club, CST Road, 601 Dani Corporate Park, Kalina.

Entry First-come first-serve basis

Free

Friday

Kids enjoy with the characters. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

It’s Baby Shark fever

Kids: Dive into the vibrant world of Baby Shark and Pinkfong with an exciting four-day extravaganza. Enjoy live shows, interactive games, engaging workshops, and more in a fun-filled event for families and young fans.

Till November 24 time 3 pm onwards

At Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Cost Rs 699 onwards

Saturday

A moment from a previous brush painting session

Capture your masterpiece

Workshop: Explore the art of impasto painting with a knife. Participants will learn techniques to create vibrant masterpieces.

Time 3 pm to 6 pm

At Costa Coffee, Amarkunj Society, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar West.

Cost Rs 1,600

Sunday

Shrek-tacular Sunday

Muiscal: Spend your morning enjoying Shrek The Musical. Join Shrek, Fiona and Lord Farquaad as they embark on a hilarious journey from Shrek’s swamp to the kingdom of Duloc. This lively adaptation promises a delightful adventure for both the young and the young at heart.

Time 11.30 am onwards

At Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg, Opera House, Charni Road.

Cost Rs 400 onwards

Nature on show

Indian pond heron. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Rane

Sign up: Participate in a bird watching trail at the Maharashtra Nature Park. This refreshing walk through the park’s lush greenery, allows nature enthusiasts to observe a variety of bird species in their natural habitat.

Time 8.30 am

At Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi.

Cost Rs 550