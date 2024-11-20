If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
File pic
Thursday
Reel stories, reel sounds
Music: The Revolver Club’s Hi-Fi show offers a chance to explore listening sessions and film screenings, with world-class audio systems.
Till November 24 time 1 pm onwards
At The Revolver Club, CST Road, 601 Dani Corporate Park, Kalina.
Log on to @therevolverclub
Entry First-come first-serve basis
Free
Friday
Kids enjoy with the characters. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
It’s Baby Shark fever
Kids: Dive into the vibrant world of Baby Shark and Pinkfong with an exciting four-day extravaganza. Enjoy live shows, interactive games, engaging workshops, and more in a fun-filled event for families and young fans.
Till November 24 time 3 pm onwards
At Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Log on to in. bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 699 onwards
Saturday
A moment from a previous brush painting session
Capture your masterpiece
Workshop: Explore the art of impasto painting with a knife. Participants will learn techniques to create vibrant masterpieces.
Time 3 pm to 6 pm
At Costa Coffee, Amarkunj Society, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar West.
Log on to @theblankcanvas2022
Cost Rs 1,600
Sunday
Shrek-tacular Sunday
Muiscal: Spend your morning enjoying Shrek The Musical. Join Shrek, Fiona and Lord Farquaad as they embark on a hilarious journey from Shrek’s swamp to the kingdom of Duloc. This lively adaptation promises a delightful adventure for both the young and the young at heart.
Time 11.30 am onwards
At Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg, Opera House, Charni Road.
Log On to in.bookmyshow.com
Call 9324059522
Cost Rs 400 onwards
Nature on show
Indian pond heron. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Rane
Sign up: Participate in a bird watching trail at the Maharashtra Nature Park. This refreshing walk through the park’s lush greenery, allows nature enthusiasts to observe a variety of bird species in their natural habitat.
Time 8.30 am
At Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi.
Log on to @naturalistex
Cost Rs 550