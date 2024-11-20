Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From music to art Explore these five interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

From music to art: Explore these five interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From music to art: Explore these five interesting events in Mumbai this weekend

File pic

Listen to this article
From music to art: Explore these five interesting events in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday


Reel stories, reel sounds
Music: The Revolver Club’s Hi-Fi show offers a chance to explore listening sessions and film screenings, with world-class audio systems.
Till November 24 time 1 pm onwards 
At The Revolver Club, CST Road, 601 Dani Corporate Park, Kalina. 
Log on to @therevolverclub 
Entry First-come first-serve basis
Free


Friday


Kids enjoy with the characters. Pic Courtesy/InstagramKids enjoy with the characters. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

It’s Baby Shark fever 
Kids: Dive into the vibrant world of Baby Shark and Pinkfong with an exciting four-day extravaganza. Enjoy live shows, interactive games, engaging workshops, and more in a fun-filled event for families and young fans. 
Till November 24 time 3 pm onwards 
At Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. 
Log on to in. bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 699 onwards

Saturday

A moment from a previous brush painting session A moment from a previous brush painting session 

Capture your masterpiece
Workshop: Explore the art of impasto painting with a knife.  Participants will learn techniques to create vibrant masterpieces. 
Time 3 pm to 6 pm 
At Costa Coffee, Amarkunj Society, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar West. 
Log on to @theblankcanvas2022 
Cost Rs 1,600

Sunday

Shrek-tacular Sunday

Shrek-tacular Sunday
Muiscal: Spend your morning enjoying Shrek The Musical. Join Shrek, Fiona and Lord Farquaad as they embark on a hilarious journey from Shrek’s swamp to the kingdom of Duloc. This lively adaptation promises a delightful adventure for both the young and the young at heart.
Time 11.30 am onwards 
At Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg, Opera House, Charni Road. 
Log On to in.bookmyshow.com 
Call 9324059522 
Cost Rs 400 onwards

Nature on show

Indian pond heron. Pic Courtesy/Sachin RaneIndian pond heron. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Rane

Sign up: Participate in a bird watching trail at the Maharashtra Nature Park. This refreshing walk through the park’s lush greenery, allows nature enthusiasts to observe a variety of bird species in their natural habitat. 
Time 8.30 am 
At Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi. 
Log on to @naturalistex  
Cost Rs 550 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news mumbai Mumbai music Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK