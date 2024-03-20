From food to music: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Veermata Jijabai Udyan. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons
Thursday
Think green
Celebrate World Forest Day by giving your children a sneak peek into the city’s urban forests and the roles they play in the well-being of the city at this online session led by scientist Dr AP Jayaraman and Abhishek Arekar.
Time 11 am
Age group 10 to 13 years
Log on to @bdlmuseum (for registrations)
Friday
Feel the groove
Tap your feet to a mix of downtempo and ambient pop mixed live by composer Sijya from Delhi’s growing alternative scene and Mumbai-based bassist Hashbass (above) for a collaborative performance.
Time 8 pm
AT G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
Move to the rhythm
Get performance-ready for the festive season at this intensive semi-classical dance workshop by choreographer Enette D’Souza (below). The workshop will deep-dive into footwork, musicality, posture, hand gestures, and other foundational concepts for first-Timers.
Time 7 pm
AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Wilfred Apartments, St Leo Road, Bandra West.
Log on to @tangerineartsstudio
Cost revealed on request
Saturday
Feast like a nawab
Tuck into piping hot nihari kulcha, sheermal, or tunde kebabs and end the meal with Lucknow’s favourite mohabbat ka sharbat at this curated Lakhnawi iftar feast. The menu also features traditional thaals for larger groups.
Time 12.30pm to 12.30 am
At Zahra’s Lucknow Darbar, Jangid Enclave, Kanakia Road, Mira Road East.
Call 7715010722 (for reservations)
Camp under the stars
PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM
Spend an evening exploring the lunar surface, identifying planets and marking constellations with astronomy experts at this overnight stargazing camp. Sign up for a DIY smartphone astrophotography and light painting workshop to end the night.
Time 5 pm onwards
At Horizon Astronomical Society, Done Village, Vangani, Badlapur.
Call 8169167678 (bookings and queries)
Cost Rs 1,499 onwards (includes food and accommodation)
Comic book paradise
Get your hands on your favourite premium comic books and merchandise at this month-long anniversary sale at The Comic Book Store. Take your friends and family along and indulge in games and activities crafted, specially for the superhero fan in you.
Time 11 am to 11 pm (all days)
At The Comic Book Store, Shop 3, Mira Belle, Linking Road, Bandra West.
Sunday
Laugh out loud
Experience Australian comedian Elena Gabrielle’s rib-tickling storytelling at her new solo show titled Ok? that follows the comedian as she navigates the loss of someone special and embarks on an Eat Pray Love-style adventure to try and heal her broken heart. The 90-minute show encompasses her experiments with yoga retreats and meditating with crystals, sprinkled with hilarious anecdotes and observations, all in the name of self-love.
Time 6 pm and 8 pm
At The Habitat: Mumbai, Road No 3, Khar West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499 onwards
Women in the spotlight
Discover a curated collection of artworks by female artists like Arti Raj, Revati Minde and Aparna Lasane highlighting their unique perspectives and contributions to the world of art. The artworks explore themes like empowerment resilience, and the female experience through various mediums.
Time 10.30 am to 6.30 pm
At Udayan Art Studio, Solus, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West.
Call 7400064437