From food to music: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Veermata Jijabai Udyan.

Thursday

Think green

Celebrate World Forest Day by giving your children a sneak peek into the city’s urban forests and the roles they play in the well-being of the city at this online session led by scientist Dr AP Jayaraman and Abhishek Arekar.

Time 11 am

Age group 10 to 13 years

Log on to @bdlmuseum (for registrations)

Friday

Feel the groove

Tap your feet to a mix of downtempo and ambient pop mixed live by composer Sijya from Delhi’s growing alternative scene and Mumbai-based bassist Hashbass (above) for a collaborative performance.

Time 8 pm

AT G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Move to the rhythm

Get performance-ready for the festive season at this intensive semi-classical dance workshop by choreographer Enette D’Souza (below). The workshop will deep-dive into footwork, musicality, posture, hand gestures, and other foundational concepts for first-Timers.

Time 7 pm

AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Wilfred Apartments, St Leo Road, Bandra West.

Log on to @tangerineartsstudio

Cost revealed on request

Saturday

Feast like a nawab

Tuck into piping hot nihari kulcha, sheermal, or tunde kebabs and end the meal with Lucknow’s favourite mohabbat ka sharbat at this curated Lakhnawi iftar feast. The menu also features traditional thaals for larger groups.

Time 12.30pm to 12.30 am

At Zahra’s Lucknow Darbar, Jangid Enclave, Kanakia Road, Mira Road East.

Call 7715010722 (for reservations)

Camp under the stars





Spend an evening exploring the lunar surface, identifying planets and marking constellations with astronomy experts at this overnight stargazing camp. Sign up for a DIY smartphone astrophotography and light painting workshop to end the night.

Time 5 pm onwards

At Horizon Astronomical Society, Done Village, Vangani, Badlapur.

Call 8169167678 (bookings and queries)

Cost Rs 1,499 onwards (includes food and accommodation)

Comic book paradise

Get your hands on your favourite premium comic books and merchandise at this month-long anniversary sale at The Comic Book Store. Take your friends and family along and indulge in games and activities crafted, specially for the superhero fan in you.

Time 11 am to 11 pm (all days)

At The Comic Book Store, Shop 3, Mira Belle, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Sunday

Laugh out loud

Experience Australian comedian Elena Gabrielle’s rib-tickling storytelling at her new solo show titled Ok? that follows the comedian as she navigates the loss of someone special and embarks on an Eat Pray Love-style adventure to try and heal her broken heart. The 90-minute show encompasses her experiments with yoga retreats and meditating with crystals, sprinkled with hilarious anecdotes and observations, all in the name of self-love.

Time 6 pm and 8 pm

At The Habitat: Mumbai, Road No 3, Khar West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Women in the spotlight

Discover a curated collection of artworks by female artists like Arti Raj, Revati Minde and Aparna Lasane highlighting their unique perspectives and contributions to the world of art. The artworks explore themes like empowerment resilience, and the female experience through various mediums.

Time 10.30 am to 6.30 pm

At Udayan Art Studio, Solus, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West.

Call 7400064437