This weekend, Mumbai’s foodies will be treated to an aromatic adventure as Thailand’s culinary diversity will be showcased against the backdrop of live music, a gaming zone and heady cocktails

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai to experience Thailand's culinary diversity with live music, cocktails and more this weekend x 00:00

This week, all things Thailand descend upon Mumbai at Amazing Thailand Food Festival 2025 organised by Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai, in collaboration with chef Seefah Ketchaiyo. In its second year, visitors will gorge on Thai delicacies at live food stations, soak in live music and get entertained at the gaming zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not just about food; we are also introducing Thai products, showcasing cultural performances, including a Thai band named Khamvisedth. Mumbai-based DJ Savio D’souza will also present Isaan music, which is the traditional music of northeast Thailand. This year will see a wider variety of regional dishes that are not commonly found in Indian Thai restaurants. We’re also collaborating with White Rabbit Bar from Chiang Mai for a special cocktail menu on March 1,” says Ketchaiyo.



Khua kling

This year focuses on the rich flavours of all four regions of Thailand. The festival also features food stalls by homegrown chefs who run Mea Aie, Chaiyo and Khao Kaeng Factory in Thailand. While northern Thailand brings you hunglay pork rice, khao soi chicken, and chiang mai sausages, the northeast (Esaan) offers laab gai, grilled pork skewers, and esaan sausages. Bold flavours from the south include kluy kling pork and deep-fried southern chicken. Bangkok dishes such as khao man gai and grilled pork ball skewers will also be part of the fare.

This year, the festival offers delicious vegetarian fare like spring rolls, crispy tofu, mushroom cake, deep-fried wontons and khao soi. A kra prow station will dish out fragrant rice paired with Southern Thai curry and rice.



Kha nhom jeen

For the popular chef — who has been running Seefah and newly launched Khao Man Gai in Bandra while serving Mumbai and India Thai food for a decade — research is the starting point. “It’s been a lot of eating and learning from the source. When I return to Thailand, my visits are centred on eating at local, sometimes hidden, spots that specialise in certain dishes. I talk to street vendors, old-school restaurants, and home cooks — because they hold the knowledge of true, regional Thai flavours. I also visit fresh markets to see what ingredients are in season, as that heavily influences Thai cooking. Sometimes, I work with chefs in Thailand to understand how a dish has evolved over time,” adds Ketchaiyo, who has handpicked the list of chefs from Thailand for the festival.



Kaeng Hunglay

“Some dishes need adaptation, not just in ingredients but in perception to help audiences appreciate flavours such as fermentation, strong umami, or spice combinations that are different from Indian food. Ultimately, the process is about balance — staying true to Thai flavours while making sure the Mumbai audience connects with the dish,” she signs off.



Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo

ON February 28 to March 2; 4 pm to 9.30 pm

AT Amazing Thailand Food Festival, Corona Garden, St John Baptist Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO district.in

COST Rs 250 (per day ticket)

Seefah’s top reccos to try at the festival

Kaeng hunglay (Northern Thai pork belly curry): Kaeng hunglay is a slow-cooked pork belly curry from northern Thailand, influenced by Burmese cuisine. It uses dry spices like cinnamon, star anise, and turmeric, along with tamarind and pickled garlic, giving it a unique sweet, sour, and mildly spicy flavour. The dish has a rich depth of flavour, with tender pork that melts in your mouth, making it one of the most beloved northern Thai curries.

Kha nhom jeen kaeng tai goòng (Southern Thai-style rice noodles with prawn curry): This dish features fermented rice noodles (kha bhim jeen) served with a rich southern Thai prawn curry. The curry is deeply flavoured with turmeric, coconut milk, and a paste made from dried chilies, shrimp paste, and lemongrass. The combination of fragrant curry and soft fermented rice noodles creates a unique eating experience that is comforting yet complex.

Khua kling moo (Southern Thai dry pork curry): Khua kling is a spicy and aromatic Southern Thai dish. Unlike traditional curries, it has no coconut milk. Instead, the pork is stir-fried with a dry spice paste made of lemongrass, turmeric, kaffir lime leaves, and chillies. It’s fiery, fragrant, and packed with umami, making it a favourite among those who love bold flavours. “In Mumbai, we’ve made sure to keep the original punchy flavours but are offering it at different spice levels so people can choose their comfort zone,” adds Ketchaiyo.