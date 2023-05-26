This new podcast is helping Millennials and GenZers find their voices and share stories

A new podcast named Introspection Station focuses on millennials and GenZers to help find their voices and share their stories

An upcoming episode will celebrate Pride Month and talk about making spaces around us more inclusive. Representation pic

Our conversation with content professional and now, podcast host Toonika Guha (below) begins much before we shoot her a message on Instagram or call her. It begins when we press play on her podcast Introspection Station that launched earlier this month. In the show’s first episode, Guha, 29, speaks with guest author-activist Gurmehar Kaur about making friends in our 20s. In the second episode, chef and food writer Taiyaba Ali decodes how food and the culture around it contribute to our sense of self. The Gurgaon-based podcaster’s upcoming episode will be a Pride Month special on inclusivity.



Taiyaba Ali

When we finally speak with Guha over the phone, her friendly tone matches the ‘host –and-dost’ line with which she introduces herself on the show. “Right now, there’s a lot of information that’s easily available, and it can be confusing to describe your identity. The aim of the podcast is to help listeners find their own voices and stories by facilitating conversations that can help people reflect on where they come from, and what affects the way they see themselves and their relationship with the world,” she reveals. No growth begins without a better understanding of ourselves, and the topics Guha chooses to helm conversations do the perfect job of nudging you along on a journey of introspection.

It’s not tough to feel included with such relevant subjects. And although the target audience includes millennials and Gen Z, the conversation makes pit stops at experiences that are all too common. With just two episodes out, we notice that there’s no expert advice shared, we’re sort of done with 101s anyway. The guests instead share observations, thoughts, tips and tricks that worked for them and might work for you, too. “It’s a collaborative journey with the listeners where we figure out things together,” she concludes.

Listen and learn

Guha’s four takeaways from recording sessions with guests

1. It’s okay to not know everything — There’s pressure on us to have our life sorted in our 20s but it’s perfectly fine to still be figuring things out.

2. It’s okay to ask for help — If you’re struggling to make friends, plan your next step, or are feeling lonely, ask for help because everyone goes through similar struggles.

3. Be honest with yourself and be fearless when you do it — It holds immense value in the long run.

4. Be a life-long learner — New skills will open you up to so much more.

On: New episodes every fortnight, on Fridays

Log on to: All podcast platforms