As the US celebrates National Granola Day today, we decided to rediscover this wholesome, crunchy treat with our own curation of the most creative bowls, parfaits, and waffles served across city’s eateries

Mermaid smoothie bowl with honey granola. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article National Granola Day: Rediscover your love for the treat by enjoying these dishes in Mumbai x 00:00

Cooling delight: This cafe in Worli offers a mermaid smoothie bowl which is packed with refreshing flavours and vibrant colours of a pink pitaya and strawberry smoothie with honey granola and blue chia pudding.

AT Brunch & Café, Rahuja Altimus, Worli.

TIME 8 am to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @brunchandcafe.ind

COST Rs 990

ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesome treats: Enjoy a perfect blend of fresh fruit, creamy yogurt, and crunchy homemade vegan granola, with a granola fruit parfait at this cosy café. They also offer smoothie bowls that are topped with a delightful mix of toppings, including granola.

AT Farmer’s Café, Kinchin CHS, Khar.

TIME 11 am to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @farmerscafemumbai

COST Rs 380 onwards



A creamy avocado bowl topped with crunchy in-house granola

Perfect pairings: Walk in and enjoy a refreshing berry and yogurt bowl, topped with homemade granola. They also offer a creamy avocado bowl paired with a delightful crunch from the in-house granola. Each bowl is carefully crafted with fine ingredients for a wholesome, nourishing treat.

AT Boojee Café, Carter Road, Bandra West.

TIME 7 am to 10.30 pm

LOG ON TO @boojeecafe

COST Rs 450 onwards



A portion of granola waffles served with honey and fruit slices

Crunchy delights: The granola waffles served at this café are topped with a generous serving of granola. Each bite offers a perfect balance of sweetness and texture, making it a true treat.

AT Kala Ghoda Café, Fort.

TIME 8 am to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @kalaghodacafe

COST Rs 280 onwards

Nourishing bowls: This café in Chembur offers a variety of smoothie bowls featuring crunchy granola. Among them is an avocado and date smoothie bowl, a creamy blend of ripe avocado and sweet dates, topped with wholesome ingredients. These bowls are perfect for a healthy breakfast or snack as it offers a delightful balance of flavours.

AT Le Café, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur.

TIME 10 am to 11.30 pm

LOG ON TO @lecaferesto

COST Rs 475 onwards

Wholesome and healthy: This café offers different smoothie bowls, each packed with wholesome ingredients. The avocado bowl features avocado, spinach, berries, and granola, while the açai cocoa bowl bursts with tropical açai, kiwi, banana, granola and mixed nuts for an energising start to your day.

AT Aromas Café & Bistro, Hiranandani Avenue Road, Powai.

TIME 7.30 am to 1 am

LOG ON TO @aromascafeindia

COST Rs 259 onwards



Açai cocoa bowl

Healthy indulgence: Here’s a place where you can enjoy a refreshing vegan granola parfait made with coconut milk. The parfait is layered with crunchy granola and creamy coconut milk for a satisfying treat. Smoothie bowls in various flavours are also available, each topped with wholesome ingredients.

AT Earth Café, (BKC, Juhu, Churchgate).

TIME 8 am to 11.30 pm

LOG ON TO @earthcafeindia

COST Rs 390 onwards

Eat it right

Packed with rolled oats, grains, nuts, seeds, and dried fruits, granola provides fibre, protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients. Fibre aids digestion, supports a healthy gut, and contributes to effective weight management. Oats contain beta-glucan, a soluble fibre known for its cholesterol-lowering properties, while the nuts and seeds are loaded with antioxidants that protect cells from damage.

Together, these ingredients provide energy, making granola a smart choice for breakfast or snacks to fuel busy mornings and active days. Granola’s versatility makes it easy to pair with a variety of wholesome options. For a quick and nourishing start to the day, pair it with yogurt or milk, adding fresh fruits like berries, bananas, or apples for an extra dose of vitamins. It also works well as a topping for smoothie bowls or overnight oats. For a lighter option, sprinkle granola over fresh-cut fruits or enjoy it on its own as a crunchy, satisfying snack.

- Nadiya Merchant, nutritionist