Avocado toast and Tagliatelle ai funghi e tartufo

On a bustling corner of Bandra’s 16th Road, Frozen Fun Café is the newest occupant on the F&B scene. This café is the latest venture by Vasuki Punj, founder-CEO of Frozen Fun and brings a scoop of the popular Italian gelato to India. The café builds on Punj’s love for gelato and Anjuna favourite, Cream Choc Goa’s distinctive gelato recipes; its menu goes beyond its gelato and sorbet, including breakfast and main course dishes.

A quirky LED sign reading “Calling gelato ice cream is like calling a tuxedo a suit,” greets us into the pink-hued, soft-lit interiors when we drop by on an early evening last weekend. The gelateria serves 24 rotating flavours, ranging from Belgian chocolate, to sour cherry with countless toppings including marshmallow, lotus biscoff, sprinkles and nuts. We noticed that the menu offered familiar café fare that opened with a section called Gelato for Breakfast — Why Not? challenging the idea that gelato is meant only for dessert.



Venetian tiramisu gelato

We begin with the avocado toast on ciabatta, topped with tzatziki, avocado, feta, and pickled onions (R450). The combination was fresh and satisfying, with chopped cashews adding a nice crunch. Service was attentive, with the chef often checking in with diners. Next, we tried the tagliatelle ai funghi e tartufo (R550). The pasta was cooked al dente, with a mix of mushrooms and a drizzle of truffle oil. When we pointed out that it tasted bland, it was quickly addressed by the staff. The toasted walnuts added texture, though basil might have suited the dish’s Italian roots better than microgreens.

Their gelato-focused menu includes unique options like gelato burgers served in a homemade brioche bun, smoothie bowls blended with tiny scoops of gelato, or sorbet for a balanced indulgence (including protein-based and acai options), sundaes, and waffles. They also serve a vegan range of sorbets, including mango, strawberry and lemon flavours. We sampled a few; the sour cherry gelato balanced tanginess had a creamy richness, while the Belgian chocolate was indulgent. Baileys had a subtle hint of liquor, naturally! The Italian picks were equally impressive, with classics like stracciatella choco chip offering delicate chocolate chips for texture while fior di fragola (Italian for strawberry flower), captured the bright, juicy essence of ripe strawberries with a smooth, fruity and flowery finish.



Overhanging floral accents and mood lighting add charm to the ambiance. PICS/KANISHA SOFTA

Sicilian pistachio brought a deep, nutty taste with a rich, velvety texture, while bacio, a chocolate hazelnut blend — balanced the earthy hazelnut tones with the lush sweetness of chocolate, creating a satisfying, layered flavour. After our thorough trial, we eventually opted for the Venetian tiramisu gelato (R235, small), a rich flavour reminiscent of the classic dessert. The gelato captured tiramisu’s essence, blending bold coffee notes with creamy mascarpone. On the flip side, the portions were stingy and costly, perhaps due to its location. Waffle cones cost extra; each cup includes a waffle chip.

The café’s drink menu offers smoothies, sorbet mocktails made from house-made sorbets, and zero-sugar lemon sodas in multiple flavours. The gelato frappés and shakes bring a twist to café classics, featuring flavours from mocha and vanilla to Italian-inspired tiramisu. Made with their freshly churned gelato and customised toppings, these shakes and frappés showcase the café’s commitment to gelato as the centrepiece.

Frozen Fun Café

Time 9 am to 1 am.

At Shop 4, Shyam Kunj, Pali Naka, 16th Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Log on to: @frozenfungelato

Call 9082525976

