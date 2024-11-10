Breaking News
Updated on: 11 November,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

As Americans celebrate National Sundae Day today, join in the fun with our picks from the city, along with delish hacks to create your own take at home

On the sundae trail: Enjoy the dessert at these places in Mumbai

File pic

Gelato game changer 


This gelateria is redefining ice cream with Italian-style gelato sundaes, featuring rich gelato layered over toppings like Oreos, nuts, Biscoff cookies, and more. With nearly 15 gelato varieties, their flavours range from classic brownie fudge, to indulgent coffee biscoff.
AT Scoop Gelateria, Shop No 5, Muralimal Kishandas Compound Society, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Valmik Nagar, Bhandup West. 
Time 10.30 am to 12.30 am 
LOG ON TO @scoopgelateria
CALL 9769769499
COST Rs 120 onwards


Go big or go home 


At this ice cream heaven, you’ll find super sundaes made with double and triple ice cream scoops with assorted toppings such as dry fruits, jellies, sprinkles, whipped cream and a good old wafer biscuit. Apart from sundaes, they also serve fruit cream, live fog and rolled ice creams and freak shakes. Their offerings range from caramel swirl sundae to a fresh ghotala sundae. 
AT 51 Rainbow Ice Cream, multiple outlets (Jogeshwari West, Versova and Mira Road) 
LOG ON TO @51rainbowicecream_mumbai 
COST Rs 160 onwards

Classic scoop

From the popular Naturals group that has crafted ice creams to Mumbaikars since 1984, this experiential store serves freshly churned ice creams and sundaes with fan favourites like sitaphal sundae, tadgola sundae and more. 
AT Naturals Now, Plot 49, NS Road Number 13, Chand Society, JVPD Scheme, Juhu. Time 12 pm to 1 am 
LOG ON TO @nowbynaturals  
CALL 7678064351 
COST Rs 210 onwards

Spanish love affair 

The quaint chocolateria, known for its Spanish churros, offers a delightful twist on the traditional sundae with their signature churro sundae — a base of creamy ice cream topped with warm, chunky churro bites, whipped cream, custard, and a rich chocolate dip. They also feature sundaes like cookies, marshmallows, chocolate bananas, and more.
AT Chocolateria San Churro, Simple Apartments, 16th Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West. Time 11 am to 1 am (weekdays); 10 am to 1 am (weekends) 
LOG ON TO @ sanchurro_bandra 
CALL 26400044 
COST Rs 450 onwards

Gadbad goodness 

An homage to the classic childhood favourite and the original Indian sundae, this dessert is anything but a “gadbad.” It’s a delightful mix of three scoops of ice cream and jello, layered with fresh fruit and chopped nuts for added texture — all beautifully arranged in a tall glass.
AT Shiv Sagar, Shop no 272, Business Square, Gokhale Road, near Railway Station, Naupada, Thane West. 
TIME 7 am to 12 am 
LOG ON TO @shivsagarrestaurants 
CALL 9930101208 
COST Rs 290

Single or double? 

This ice cream haven offers nearly 20 flavours in single, double, or on-the-go sundaes. Kids can choose from flavours like jelly in my belly and strawberry princess. From nutty Nutella to berry-licious blue, this ice cream parlour has you covered for every craving. 
AT Ice cream works, Multiple outlets (Bandra, Dadar, Kurla) 
TIME 11 am onwards
LOG ON TO @icecreamworksofficial 
COST Rs 109 onwards

Hacks for a happy sundae

. Start with a sturdy, indulgent base to support your sundae layers. Try freshly baked brownies for fudgy decadence, a buttery croissant for lightness, or a slice of dense cake for softness. For a fruity twist, add caramelised bananas or roasted berries which can lend a light and juicy dimension to the dessert. 

. Choose a good-quality gelato or ice cream which is smooth, rich, and velvety without being heavy. It should have that clean, pure flavour that compliments the other ingredients but still shines on its own. Pick a classic or unique flavour like a chocolate, vanilla or a refreshing sorbet. 

Chef Rashi Gupta, founder, Bread Bar and Gelato Bar 

. Have fun with the toppings and use them to add texture, colour and flavour to the sundae. Try roasted nuts for crunch, chewy mochi for a twist, or a sprinkle of cocoa for sophistication. A drizzle of warm sauces like a silky chocolate ganache or a rich caramel can mingle with the cold gelato and add a comforting sweetness. Add honeycomb, fresh fruits, or cookie crumbles to keep each bite unique 

. Balance and layering is key to an unforgettable sundae. Aim for a mix of crunchy, creamy, hot, and cold elements to keep each bite exciting. Layers ingredients that complement each other. 

Food Food Recipes mumbai food indian food mumbai

