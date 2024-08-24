Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Should you think twice before eating Marshmallows

Should you think twice before eating Marshmallows?

Premium

Updated on: 24 August,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

At a time when Mumbai's monsoon is playing hide-and-seek with city dwellers, there is no better time to experiment with marshmallows. Mumbai chefs not only explain their fascination with the confectionery but also share recipes. On the other hand, a dietitian tells you why you should eat carefully

Should you think twice before eating Marshmallows?

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Imagicaaworld

Key Highlights

  1. Marshmallows are made from sugar, water and gelatin, are perfect for the monsoon
  2. Mumbai chefs say the confectionary has evolved into so much that it can be a party itself
  3. Made from sugar, a Mumbai health expert says you have to consume it carefully

Mumbai’s monsoon seems elusive right now even though there are the occasional showers but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the goodness of marshmallows. While the beverages like coffee and tea make for perfect companions during the rain, the soups aren't far behind as everybody wants a steaming bowl of comforting flavours. Over the years, the humble marshmallow has also become a faithful companion but never the star of the dish or meal. The soft, pillowy treats made from sugar, water and gelatin, are perfect for the monsoon, especially when dunked in chocolate but is there more to it? 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Food and drink Lifestyle news mumbai things to do in mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK