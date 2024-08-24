At a time when Mumbai's monsoon is playing hide-and-seek with city dwellers, there is no better time to experiment with marshmallows. Mumbai chefs not only explain their fascination with the confectionery but also share recipes. On the other hand, a dietitian tells you why you should eat carefully

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Imagicaaworld

Key Highlights Share:





Marshmallows are made from sugar, water and gelatin, are perfect for the monsoon Mumbai chefs say the confectionary has evolved into so much that it can be a party itself Made from sugar, a Mumbai health expert says you have to consume it carefully

Mumbai’s monsoon seems elusive right now even though there are the occasional showers but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the goodness of marshmallows. While the beverages like coffee and tea make for perfect companions during the rain, the soups aren't far behind as everybody wants a steaming bowl of comforting flavours. Over the years, the humble marshmallow has also become a faithful companion but never the star of the dish or meal. The soft, pillowy treats made from sugar, water and gelatin, are perfect for the monsoon, especially when dunked in chocolate but is there more to it?