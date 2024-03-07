This podcast explores how the future of businesses and individuals impacts climate change

A new podcast by a GenZer invites leading businessmen to break down the future of the exponentially growing industry and how climate plays the boss amid it all

A controversy around private jet emissions led to Taylor Swift selling off one of her two private planes

A recent controversy around the otherwise globally acclaimed American singer Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour put her on a negative spot, as climate change activists around the world, including many Swifties, called her out for the massive emissions by her private jets; she used them to travel across not just countries, but also suburbs in America. Such was the extent of the criticism which was spearheaded by Jack Sweeney, that despite having filed a lawsuit against the college student for alleged stalking, Swift was forced to sell one of her two private planes.



Entrepreneur Manish Dabkara discusses the importance of carbon management with podcaster Saurabh Samdani. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Our pick for the podcast this week aligns with the moral of Swift’s story of a sold-off jet plane. What Nxtt, much like its name suggests, explores how the future of businesses and individuals revolves around climate change. It invites leading entrepreneurs from India to give their important, futuristic two cents. Hosted by GenZer Saurabh Samdani, the podcast released its first episode in January. This episode is also the writer’s most favourite of the other three hour-long episodes. It invites Manish Dabkara, CEO of Eki Energy Services, a business giant in the carbon credit game. Dabkara, much acquainted with the ignorance around the seemingly baffling climate control jargon like carbon footprint, carbon credit, carbon border adjustment mechanism, and net zero, among others, takes his time to break these terms down for the listeners. His explanation is simple, and is filled with examples from current affairs and political and global history.

But how does a company like Eki, mainly helping businesses meet their carbon credit and sustainability goals, shoot its stock price from R105 to R4,000? Carbon control is the future, says Dabkara. “Be it a large-scale or a small-scale business, everyone will have to be part of India’s net zero goal in the near future,” the CEO shares, and the big industries have now started to realise it. The conversation, despite seeming to be dealing with a heavy topic, is easy to follow and gives important tips to start-ups and established businesses on how they can begin purchasing carbon credits with small investments. They also talk about how climate change is now a trend, and if one country or company declares that it wants to go carbon neutral, other competitors are quick to follow suit. The conclusion of the episode is clear — whether or not you care about climate change, the only way to make your business profitable and sustainable is to jump into the fight against it anyway.

A must-watch for both amateur and veteran entrepreneurs, this video podcast offers a unique insight into the world of the big bucks.



Log on to: @whatnxtt on Instagram; @saurabh_samdani on YouTube