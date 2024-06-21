A Bandra-based homegrown ice cream outlet gives a desi spin to classic flavours. We ordered their new flavour for a team-tasting session

The ice cream came in a matka-style package covered with a cloth; (right) a scoop of the ice cream with an assortment of hot fudge and kaju chikki crisps. PICS/PRIYANKA GOHIL

Listen to this article Honest review of this new ice-cream eatery in Bandra x 00:00

Ice cream is a simple feel-good indulgence, and makes for an effortless and a soul-satisfying treat. Indu Ice cream in Bandra is a home-grown platform that offers twists with refreshing flavours and textures to their ice-creams and sorbets. This writer was curious to taste their newest creation, vanilla hot fudge with kaju chikki, so we called for a middle-of-the-day sweet treat in the newsroom.

The order took 29 minutes to arrive at our destination. To our surprise, the packaging was impressive for an ice cream sundae; it was reminiscent of our nani’s matka kulfi that she wraps in muslin cloth before serving it. The package came with dry ice, so it was cool by the time it was handed over to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlet offers tubs, matkas and sundaes unlike your usual scoops, enhancing the experience to more than enjoying ice cream. The portion size (170 gms) is proportionate for a sundae, but we felt that the price might be a tad off-putting for an ice cream. As the team, filled with sweet-toothed souls, scooped into it, we found that it was layered with a solid chocolate disc with wafers crisps and chikki bites. Overall, the taste was a combination of vanilla hot fudge, with subtle hints of caramelised flavours from the kaju chikki bites. This sundae is a fun sugar rush in the middle of a working day, if you prefer a bit of experimentation with your favourite plain vanilla ice cream. Other flavours available at the outlet include kaapi tiramisu ice cream sundae, pistachio baklava and mango malai matka.

Later, when we reached out to Saloni Kukreja, Indu Ice Cream’s founder, about this idea, she shared, “We try to elevate the usual classics with an Indian touch, enhancing the experience of eating an ice cream. Our matkas add a feel to the ice cream; you can enjoy the textures unlike in a scoop.”

Time 11 am onwards (Tuesday to Sunday)

AT Mac Ronells Bungalow Compound, Bandra West.

COST Rs 355 (via zomato)

Indu Ice Cream didn’t know it was us. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals