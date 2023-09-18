If you haven’t ordered modaks in time for Ganeshotsav that begins tomorrow, we’ve got you sorted with these classic and quirky options to serve Bappa

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2023: Order these classic and quirky modak varieties to serve Bappa x 00:00

Fusion of flavours

Get your family a modak box with something for everyone’s palate; from chocolate fudge modaks for kids, to puran poli and the coconut-ey khubani modak for foodies. There is also, a variety of laddoos to choose from.

At Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra; Byculla.

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato; Zepto; Blinkit

Call 9136192636

Cost Rs 220 onwards

Colours galore

These home bakers sell vibrant shades of festival desserts in cute modak-shaped boxes that will immediately lift your mood. Flavours include pista, rose white chocolate and chocolate.

Log on to @cutsnjoys

Call 9323173739

Cost Rs 270 onwards

A guilt-free celebration

These packs of scrumptious modaks are not only guilt-free, but also vegan. Choose from their coconut, besan, rose besan, mawa saffron, paan and truffle modaks, or order an assorted box to relish all of them together.

Log on to yogisattva.com

Call 9867455009

Cost Rs 699 onwards

The classic way

The ukadiche modak is a must-have during Ganeshotsav. Indulge in these delicacies and celebrate the festival in the traditional way.

Log on to @saagandolio

Call 8080970037

Tarty goodness

This unique belgium chocolate tart is crumbly, dark and creamy, and comes topped with sweet modak.

Log on to @lessaveurs

Call 9137472304