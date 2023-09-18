Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2023: Order these classic and quirky modak varieties to serve Bappa

Updated on: 18 September,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you haven’t ordered modaks in time for Ganeshotsav that begins tomorrow, we’ve got you sorted with these classic and quirky options to serve Bappa

File photo

Fusion of flavours
Get your family a modak box with something for everyone’s palate; from chocolate fudge modaks for kids, to puran poli and the coconut-ey khubani modak for  foodies.  There is also, a variety of laddoos to choose from. 
At Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra; Byculla. 
Log on to Swiggy; Zomato; Zepto; Blinkit 
Call 9136192636 
Cost Rs 220 onwards


Colours galore
These home bakers sell vibrant shades of festival desserts in cute modak-shaped boxes that will immediately lift your mood. Flavours include pista, rose white chocolate and chocolate.
Log on to @cutsnjoys
Call 9323173739 
Cost Rs 270 onwards


A guilt-free celebration
These packs of scrumptious modaks are not only guilt-free, but also vegan. Choose from their coconut, besan, rose besan, mawa saffron, paan and truffle modaks, or order an assorted box to relish all of them together.
Log on to yogisattva.com 
Call 9867455009
Cost Rs 699 onwards

The classic way
The ukadiche modak is a must-have during Ganeshotsav. Indulge in these delicacies and celebrate the festival in the traditional way.
Log on to @saagandolio
Call 8080970037

Tarty goodness 
This unique belgium chocolate tart is crumbly, dark and creamy, and comes topped with sweet modak.
Log on to @lessaveurs
Call 9137472304

