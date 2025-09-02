From pookolam to payasam, piping hot Kerala chips, and the signature kasavu, get your Onam fix at these local favourites across the city

From Kerala delicacies to festive décor items, explore Onam essentials at these spots in Mumbai

South Mumbai

A South Indian’s haven

The neighbourhood of Byculla might not seem like a place for Onam fare, but this store might surprise you. It stocks a plethora of Kerala and other South Indian-style products that you might need for your celebrations this year.

AT Mangalore Store, Shop No 5, Guzari Bazar, Byculla.

CALL 9322524685

Eastern Suburbs

All things Kerala



You’ll find everything from Ayurvedic hair oils to sweet treats like sharkara upperi and pazham pori. The shelves are lined with special pre-made prawns and anchovy chutney mixes.

TIME 9 am to 10 pm

AT Kerala Bazaar, Shop 3, Building 33, New Sarvodaya Estate colony, next to Jai Kisan Mandi, Chembur East.

CALL 9004859539

Chip it in

Locals swear by this wholesale store’s paper-thin banana chips fried in coconut oil. Get your hands on the Kerala milagai, puttu powder, and a range of pickles before they fly off the shelves.

TIME 10 am to 10.30 pm

AT Jeba Stores, Sai Dham CHS, PK Road, opposite Bakta Sangam, Mulund West.

CALL 9869911977

Western suburbs

Sample local tastes



Chembu (taro root), koorka, kappa (tapioca), and cheriyulli (onion shallots) have arrived straight from the farms of Kerala to this Borivli favourite. Head over for your Onam meal prep, or opt for their Onam kit for a readymade sadhya experience.

TIME 9 am to 9 pm

AT Ave Maria Kerala Store, Blue Star Co-operative Housing Society Limited, Holy Cross Road, IC Colony, Borivli West.

CALL 9321846790

Get pooja-ready

From traditional brass lamps to handmade diyas, this Khar-based store has everything you need for your festive rituals. Locals know this trusted go-to for its affordable pricing.

TIME 9 am to 10.30 pm

AT Ashtavinayak Pooja Bhandar, Amrish Bhavan, Jawahar Nagar, Khar East.

CALL 9773711160

Go bananas



Step in to grab some fresh nendran pazham (bananas), the star of any Onam feast. Load up on crispy banana and jackfruit chips, aromatic Kerala masalas, puttu mixes, and coconut treats.

TIME 8 am to 10 pm

AT Betza Super Mart, Mahatma Gandhi Road, behind Manthan Hotel, Motilal Nagar II, Goregaon West.

CALL 9769481874

Central Suburbs

Real taste of Kerala



Another branch of Kerala Bazaar lies in the neighbourhood of Tilak Nagar in Kurla, serving authentic snacks, fruits and vegetables used commonly in Kerala-style cooking. Check out their popular Puliyinchi/Injipulli or the classic sweet potato chips (below).

AT NDR Plot No 21, Muktai Magasvargiya Mahila CHSL Building, Shop No1, Tilak Nagar, Kurla.

CALL 9820084641

Traditional spot



Right opposite the Kabutarkhana in Matunga, this 50-year-old store continues to stock up on high-quality Kerala chips and sweets.

AT Annapoorneshwari Stores, Kabutarkhana, Jamnadas Mansion, Bhandarkar Road, Matunga (CR), Matunga East.

Get your décor right



For any and all pooja items, décor, and religious essentials, including the nilavilakku (brass Kerala lamp), look no further than this 70-year-old crowd favourite in Matunga.

AT Giri Trading Agency, Modi Niwas, opp. Post Office, Matunga East

CALL 69798999

Navi Mumbai

All-in-one



This family-run spot serves up delicious Kerala bites like neiyappam, unniyappam, and parippu vadai every Onam. Tucked inside, you’ll also find a corner stacked with veshti fabrics, making it a one-stop store for the whole family.

TIME 9.30 am to 10 pm

AT Shop 8, Anu South Indian Store, Sector 21, Kamothe, Panvel.

CALL 9324235241

Kerala calling



Call it a slice of Kerala nestled opposite Nerul Railway Station. This store brims with farm-fresh produce and shelves of traditional snacks like achappam, banana chips, and badam halwa straight from God’s Own Country.

TIME 9.30 am to 10.30 pm

AT Jisna Variety Store, Om Surya Shopping Complex, Opposite Nerul Railway Station, Sector 15, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 27709908

For your quick prep



Skip the market rush and have your banana leaf (above) delivered home with pre-cut veggies prepped for your traditional recipes. Don’t miss their palada, payasam, and pachadi mixes that make festive cooking quick and delicious.

AVAILABLE Across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai

LOG ON TO thefreshkart.com

Style up for Onam

What would any celebration be without a set of dazzling outfits? Check out some of the best apparels for this Onam:

Suta

AT Om Shivambika CHS, Kolivery Village, Vidya Nagari, Kalina, Santacruz East.

CALL 7039664051

Ramraj Cotton

AT Chembur Govandi Road (Shop No 8, Komal Chs Ltd, 2nd Road, behind Mani’s Lunch Home, Chembur East.

CALL 8425845740

Co-optex

TIME 10:30 am to 8:30 pm

AT R-9, Star Mall, NC Kelkar Marg, Dadar West.

CALL 24309462

Salwar Studio

TIME 10 am to 6 pm

AT J2, Mukundrao Ambedkar Road, Wadala Truck Terminal, Sion.

CALL 8041011489

Rustic Blends

TIME 9 am to 6 pm

AT Block no 3, 2nd floor, Khajina Mahal, SV Road, Lohana Colony, Andheri West.

CALL 820508099