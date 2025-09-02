From pookolam to payasam, piping hot Kerala chips, and the signature kasavu, get your Onam fix at these local favourites across the city
South Mumbai
A South Indian’s haven
The neighbourhood of Byculla might not seem like a place for Onam fare, but this store might surprise you. It stocks a plethora of Kerala and other South Indian-style products that you might need for your celebrations this year.
AT Mangalore Store, Shop No 5, Guzari Bazar, Byculla.
CALL 9322524685
Eastern Suburbs
All things Kerala
You’ll find everything from Ayurvedic hair oils to sweet treats like sharkara upperi and pazham pori. The shelves are lined with special pre-made prawns and anchovy chutney mixes.
TIME 9 am to 10 pm
AT Kerala Bazaar, Shop 3, Building 33, New Sarvodaya Estate colony, next to Jai Kisan Mandi, Chembur East.
CALL 9004859539
Chip it in
Locals swear by this wholesale store’s paper-thin banana chips fried in coconut oil. Get your hands on the Kerala milagai, puttu powder, and a range of pickles before they fly off the shelves.
TIME 10 am to 10.30 pm
AT Jeba Stores, Sai Dham CHS, PK Road, opposite Bakta Sangam, Mulund West.
CALL 9869911977
Western suburbs
Sample local tastes
Chembu and cheriyulli
Chembu (taro root), koorka, kappa (tapioca), and cheriyulli (onion shallots) have arrived straight from the farms of Kerala to this Borivli favourite. Head over for your Onam meal prep, or opt for their Onam kit for a readymade sadhya experience.
TIME 9 am to 9 pm
AT Ave Maria Kerala Store, Blue Star Co-operative Housing Society Limited, Holy Cross Road, IC Colony, Borivli West.
CALL 9321846790
Get pooja-ready
From traditional brass lamps to handmade diyas, this Khar-based store has everything you need for your festive rituals. Locals know this trusted go-to for its affordable pricing.
TIME 9 am to 10.30 pm
AT Ashtavinayak Pooja Bhandar, Amrish Bhavan, Jawahar Nagar, Khar East.
CALL 9773711160
Go bananas
Step in to grab some fresh nendran pazham (bananas), the star of any Onam feast. Load up on crispy banana and jackfruit chips, aromatic Kerala masalas, puttu mixes, and coconut treats.
TIME 8 am to 10 pm
AT Betza Super Mart, Mahatma Gandhi Road, behind Manthan Hotel, Motilal Nagar II, Goregaon West.
CALL 9769481874
Central Suburbs
Real taste of Kerala
Another branch of Kerala Bazaar lies in the neighbourhood of Tilak Nagar in Kurla, serving authentic snacks, fruits and vegetables used commonly in Kerala-style cooking. Check out their popular Puliyinchi/Injipulli or the classic sweet potato chips (below).
AT NDR Plot No 21, Muktai Magasvargiya Mahila CHSL Building, Shop No1, Tilak Nagar, Kurla.
CALL 9820084641
Traditional spot
Right opposite the Kabutarkhana in Matunga, this 50-year-old store continues to stock up on high-quality Kerala chips and sweets.
AT Annapoorneshwari Stores, Kabutarkhana, Jamnadas Mansion, Bhandarkar Road, Matunga (CR), Matunga East.
Get your décor right
For any and all pooja items, décor, and religious essentials, including the nilavilakku (brass Kerala lamp), look no further than this 70-year-old crowd favourite in Matunga.
AT Giri Trading Agency, Modi Niwas, opp. Post Office, Matunga East
CALL 69798999
Navi Mumbai
All-in-one
This family-run spot serves up delicious Kerala bites like neiyappam, unniyappam, and parippu vadai every Onam. Tucked inside, you’ll also find a corner stacked with veshti fabrics, making it a one-stop store for the whole family.
TIME 9.30 am to 10 pm
AT Shop 8, Anu South Indian Store, Sector 21, Kamothe, Panvel.
CALL 9324235241
Kerala calling
Call it a slice of Kerala nestled opposite Nerul Railway Station. This store brims with farm-fresh produce and shelves of traditional snacks like achappam, banana chips, and badam halwa straight from God’s Own Country.
TIME 9.30 am to 10.30 pm
AT Jisna Variety Store, Om Surya Shopping Complex, Opposite Nerul Railway Station, Sector 15, Navi Mumbai.
CALL 27709908
For your quick prep
Skip the market rush and have your banana leaf (above) delivered home with pre-cut veggies prepped for your traditional recipes. Don’t miss their palada, payasam, and pachadi mixes that make festive cooking quick and delicious.
AVAILABLE Across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai
LOG ON TO thefreshkart.com
Style up for Onam
What would any celebration be without a set of dazzling outfits? Check out some of the best apparels for this Onam:
Suta
AT Om Shivambika CHS, Kolivery Village, Vidya Nagari, Kalina, Santacruz East.
CALL 7039664051
Ramraj Cotton
AT Chembur Govandi Road (Shop No 8, Komal Chs Ltd, 2nd Road, behind Mani’s Lunch Home, Chembur East.
CALL 8425845740
Co-optex
TIME 10:30 am to 8:30 pm
AT R-9, Star Mall, NC Kelkar Marg, Dadar West.
CALL 24309462
Salwar Studio
TIME 10 am to 6 pm
AT J2, Mukundrao Ambedkar Road, Wadala Truck Terminal, Sion.
CALL 8041011489
Rustic Blends
TIME 9 am to 6 pm
AT Block no 3, 2nd floor, Khajina Mahal, SV Road, Lohana Colony, Andheri West.
CALL 820508099