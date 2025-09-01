A fly-on-the-wall account on how citizens are fiercely protective of their surroundings, and do everything to keep it clean, including ensuring that their elected leaders are as accountable as the next-door neighbour

The piping-hot appam and stew breakfast combination felt like a delicious, warm hug, as the monsoon clouds painted a grey sky that eventually broke into a steady downpour. Last month, a whistle-stop visit to a dear friend’s family home for her late father’s memorial service, in the interiors of Piravom in Mamalassery, reiterated why the state is arguably one of India’s cleanest. The high civic sense that’s ingrained in most citizens’ DNA needs to be seen to be believed.

Post that breakfast, organised after the service in a community hall near the church, I noticed that instead of leaving their plates at the table — a sight that we are so used to seeing at community meals, be it for a wedding, festival or any other family occasion — here, every individual, young and old, made their way to a tall cylindrical-like stainless steel container, where they disposed of their leftovers carefully; after this, each of them placed these used plates in a large washing sink nearby. I was stumped at this no-fuss routine that was done in a seamless manner. Not a scrap of food was spotted on the floor lining that container. Another surprise, given what we are used to noticing around waste bins across our country, be it at a public gathering or a private celebration in a community hall.

Even the area around the common wash basins was spotless, and devoid of large water puddles. ‘What rare civilisation is this!’ I pinched myself as I watched this scene roll out, until the last person wrapped up their breakfast at the squeaky-clean venue.

On the previous day, as we navigated our way via the highway to reach the family home, there were hardly any eyesores; no plastic waste was strewn on either side of the road; garbage bins were aplenty, and we hardly spotted a pile-up of waste during the scenic, rain-soaked 2.5-hour drive. It was a sight to savour, and also wince over, given this isn’t a common sight, even in small-town India. Later, as we explored the embankments of the stunning, monsoon-fed Muvattupuzha River that runs alongside the home, I learnt how the locality was doing a fair bit to preserve the health and natural beauty and heritage of the neighbourhood. Piravom is home to a famous Hindu temple, as it is to several churches, all of which make their way along a walking trail that is open to the public. Yet, locals ensure that there is no overcrowding of tourists and enthusiasts, keen to over-explore the area. Numbers are in check, and each halt along this long, circuitous trail is sensitively picked, keeping in mind local traditions, cleanliness and sanctity, be it for an ancestral home or a place of worship, including the path leading to it. Deep in the heart of the riverside foliage, as we negotiated the corners and bends along a section of this walking route, I gradually came to realise the extreme care and effort that went into making this a plastic and litter-free zone.

In fact, my friend’s ancestral home is the luncheon halt on this route, where her late father had built a machan that offered an elevated view of the beloved river for miles. While participants are treated to a sumptuous Suriani meal, they are also encouraged to clean up in case they bring along eatables and refreshments, thus leaving the space as spotless as it was before they arrived. It emerged as if an unwritten set of commandments were being followed by every household in the neighbourhood and beyond, safeguarding it and ensuring that civic sense mattered, above anything else.

A stroll in the evening by the town square [with only one traffic signal!] threw up a few more instances of this mindset. Apparently, and in a pleasant departure from what we are used to hearing [again!], local corporators are wary of facing unhappy voters, and the high literacy levels play a key role. Data and records pertaining to the block and larger areas are rolled out by the average local. They expect accountability for everything, from water supply, to good roads and better infrastructure. Town halls are frequent, and the common man and woman doesn’t hesitate to [and is allowed to] halt his or her convoy mid-way, to address an issue or share a grievance. “It’s all about trust,” a resident shared, underlining the seamless working relationship that ensues between both sides.

In the less-than-48-hour stay, there were lessons everywhere to be witnessed, to protect this green paradise. They were being drafted, reassuringly, by the resident, and importantly, adhered to by the entire locality, with the lawmakers’ support. God’s own country is living up to its lofty sobriquet.

