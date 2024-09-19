International Paella Day: Follow this guide to explore variations of the Spanish dish in Mumbai

On International Paella Day today, here’s our flavour-packed curation of versions from Mumbai’s eateries, plus a recipe to try at home

Plant-powered paella

Tuck into this vegan-friendly black rice paella dish that celebrates plant-based goodness. It is packed with vibrant bell peppers, sweet green peas, tender broccoli, baby corn, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes mixed with mildly spiced black rice giving it a nutty flavour, making every bite wholesome.

AT Nude Food Cafe, 364, Dhuru Lodge, Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Dadar West.

CALL 9820008382

LOG ON TO nudefoodcafe.com

COST Rs 720

The crispy finish

Pick from several versions of Spanish paella, with options ranging from vegetarian and chicken to seafood and vegan, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Additionally, diners can request for the socarrat, adding an extra touch of authenticity and texture to the experience.

TIME 12 pm to 1 am

AT Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Ground Floor, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, 21st Road, Khar West.

LOG ON TO @pocolocotapasandbar

CALL 9324191366

COST Rs 770 onwards

Veggie bliss

The ‘I Am Dancing’ vegetarian brown rice paella bowl comes loaded with fresh broccoli, vibrant carrots, red, green, and yellow peppers, crunchy cashews, sweet raisins, almonds, onions, and a hint of garlic. A touch of turmeric powder adds warmth and colour, making this dish as nutritious as it is delicious.

AT The Yoga House, Sherly Rajan Road, Bandra West.

CALL 8655930022

LOG ON TO @theyogahousemumbai

COST Rs 490

Rustic rice comfort

This version includes Spanish bomba rice cooked in a rich chicken and red wine broth, enhanced with earthy wild mushrooms and succulent pieces of chicken that are simmered to perfection to achieve the signature socarrat — the crispy bottom layer of the paella.

TIME 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 1 am (closed on Monday)

AT La Loca Maria, Fatima Villa, 29th Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO@laloca_maria

CALL 9324404335

COST Rs 1,400

Crispy flavours unfold

In this creative twist on the classic paella, the comforting flavours are wrapped in crisp filo pastry and served it on a bed of green pea shoot masala. It blends tradition with innovation while preserving the authentic essence of Spanish cuisine.

TIME 12.30 pm to 1.30 am

AT Pablo The Art Cafe Lounge, DC-1, Thane-Belapur Road Naka, MIDC Industrial Area, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 9309771320

COST Rs 600

Sofrito sensation

Enjoy the delicious fusion of tender chicken and juicy shrimp, cooked in a rich Latin sofrito sauce made with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and bell peppers. Infused with fresh herbs, this dish bursts with savoury, smoky, and tangy flavours, making each bite a flavourful delight.

AT East End Delhi, Plot No, 70C, Central Avenue Road Mahadeo Wadi, Chembur East.

CALL 25283911

COST Rs 420

Home comfort

Chef Neena Jainani, who spent 14 years in Spain, imbibing its rich culture, brings an authentic slice of the country to Mumbai through her home kitchen. Try this recipe to revive the same flavours.

Seafood paella

Ingredients

>> 150 gm prawns, peeled and cleaned

>> 250 gm boneless fish (preferably bhetki)

>> 150 gm calamari, peeled and sliced

>> 150 gm clams, cleaned and steamed

>> 4-5 tiger prawns, shells on

>> 1 small onion, finely chopped

>> 2 bell peppers (preferably mixed colours), thinly sliced

>> 6-7 tomatoes, grated

>> 8-10 cloves garlic, minced

>> 1 bay leaf

>> 5-6 button mushrooms, sliced

>> 2-3 asparagus stalks

>> 25 gm-50 gm French beans, trimmed

>> A few leaves of parsley, finely chopped

>> 1 tbsp paprika

>> 1 Knorr seafood stock cube, diluted in water

>> A couple of saffron strands

>> 250gm bomba rice or paella rice

>> 5-6 tbsp olive oil

>> 2-3 glasses of water

>> Salt, to taste

Method

In a flat pan, sauté prawns, fish and calamari separately with a little garlic, paprika, and olive oil for two minutes each. Set aside. Boil the clams for two to three minutes with very little salt till they open. In the same pan, use the remaining oil to sauté onions, parsley, and bay leaf until softened. Add bell peppers, mushrooms, and French beans, stir in the grated tomatoes and cook until they blend into the mixture, cook for three to four minutes. Add the seafood stock, water paprika, and saffron. Season with salt, and bring to a boil. Add calamari and prawns (excluding tiger prawns). Stir the rice, ensuring it is well mixed with the ingredients. Cook over medium heat until the bottom is slightly crispy (this is the socarrat). Do not stir the rice; press it flat onto the pan. After the water has mostly evaporated, place the tiger prawns, asparagus, clams and fish on the bed of rice, and serve.

LOG ON TO @casadepaella.mumbai

CALL 9930910053