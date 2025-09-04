If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pottery to Mandala design, explore these workshops and events in Mumbai this weekend

Thursday

Savour new spirits

Discover the style and Italian flair of Moebius Milan, ranked 38 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, as they take over Bandra for an exclusive one-night-only stopover.

TIME 8.30 pm

AT Olive Bar & Kitchen, 14, Nargis Dutt Road, Union Park, Khar West

CALL 7208478228

Friday

Tell your story



Laksh Maheshwari. Pic Courtesy/@single.handedly

Experience the thrill of an interactive live show with Looking for a Sign? This is it! by Laksh Maheshwari where audiences choose the narrative on stage.

TIME 7.30 pm

AT Rangshila Theatre, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 1999

Saturday

Laugh and reflect



Munawar Faruqui. File Pic

Get your weekend laughs with Munawar Faruqui as he taps into emotions with a splash of creative humour thrown in the mix.

TIME 7 pm

AT Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Fine Arts & Sangeet Sabha, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion East.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 599 onwards

Pottery magic



Representation pic/istock

Teach your kid the artistic, sculpting and creative skills, as well as the joy of shaping clay at this weekend pottery workshop.

TIME 2 pm

AT Hitchki, FIFC building, G-block, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

LOG ON TO allevents.in

ENTRY Rs 2299

Canvas escape



Pic courtesy/@artimize_nehu

If you are looking to escape the brainrot of the week’s chaos, sign up for this workshop to learn the intricate art of Mandala design.

TIME 4 pm

AT Artimize with Nehu, ground floor, Avenue 57 Building, Ram Mandir Road, Navpada, Vile Parle East.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 1800

Sunday

Run for a thrill

Pic courtesy/@trct.in

Begin your Sunday morning with a refreshing run in the company of new friends in Thane.

TIME 6:45 am to 10:30 am

AT Cafe Amigos, 12, Sunrise Shopping Complex, Manpada, Thane West.

LOG ON TO mykommune.io

Sway to Sufi notes



Aanchal Shrivastava. Pic Courtesy/Aanchal Shrivastava

Enjoy an indie Qawwali music concert, Yatra with Aanchal, and experience the art of evocative poetic storytelling by Aanchal Shrivastava.

TIME 7 pm

AT The Royal Opera House, Charni Road East, Girgaon.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 499 onwards