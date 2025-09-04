If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Pic courtesy/MOEBIUS MILAN
Thursday
Savour new spirits
Discover the style and Italian flair of Moebius Milan, ranked 38 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, as they take over Bandra for an exclusive one-night-only stopover.
TIME 8.30 pm
AT Olive Bar & Kitchen, 14, Nargis Dutt Road, Union Park, Khar West
CALL 7208478228
Friday
Tell your story
Laksh Maheshwari. Pic Courtesy/@single.handedly
Experience the thrill of an interactive live show with Looking for a Sign? This is it! by Laksh Maheshwari where audiences choose the narrative on stage.
TIME 7.30 pm
AT Rangshila Theatre, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 1999
Saturday
Laugh and reflect
Munawar Faruqui. File Pic
Get your weekend laughs with Munawar Faruqui as he taps into emotions with a splash of creative humour thrown in the mix.
TIME 7 pm
AT Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Fine Arts & Sangeet Sabha, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion East.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 599 onwards
Pottery magic
Representation pic/istock
Teach your kid the artistic, sculpting and creative skills, as well as the joy of shaping clay at this weekend pottery workshop.
TIME 2 pm
AT Hitchki, FIFC building, G-block, Bandra-Kurla Complex.
LOG ON TO allevents.in
ENTRY Rs 2299
Canvas escape
Pic courtesy/@artimize_nehu
If you are looking to escape the brainrot of the week’s chaos, sign up for this workshop to learn the intricate art of Mandala design.
TIME 4 pm
AT Artimize with Nehu, ground floor, Avenue 57 Building, Ram Mandir Road, Navpada, Vile Parle East.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 1800
Sunday
Run for a thrill
Pic courtesy/@trct.in
Begin your Sunday morning with a refreshing run in the company of new friends in Thane.
TIME 6:45 am to 10:30 am
AT Cafe Amigos, 12, Sunrise Shopping Complex, Manpada, Thane West.
LOG ON TO mykommune.io
Sway to Sufi notes
Aanchal Shrivastava. Pic Courtesy/Aanchal Shrivastava
Enjoy an indie Qawwali music concert, Yatra with Aanchal, and experience the art of evocative poetic storytelling by Aanchal Shrivastava.
TIME 7 pm
AT The Royal Opera House, Charni Road East, Girgaon.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 499 onwards