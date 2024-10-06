Durga Puja 2024: Pujo-hop like a Mumbaikar

With the dhaaks out, it is time to hit the pandal-hop trail as the Bengali community welcomes Durga Puja to their homes and neighbourhoods. Take your pick from The Guide’s curated list of must-see pandals

Representation Pic

By Shriram Iyengar, Anisha Shrivastava, Kanisha Softa (With inputs from The Guide Team)

ADVERTISEMENT



The idol at Notunpalli Sarbojonin’s pandal will be draped in a classic white dhaaker shaaj

Draped in sacred white

The Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durgotsab celebrates its 52nd year with Ma Durga adorned in the traditional ‘daak-er shaaj’ theme. This style features the deity dressed in pure white, using delicate shola (pith) ornaments, which are handmade from the spongy core of the shola plant.

FROM October 9 to October 13

AT Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durgotsab, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @bandradurgapujansdc

Word to the wise

Thane’s oldest pandal, Bangiya Parishad will celebrate its 62nd year with the theme “Education is Power” depicted through the decor. The eco-friendly pratima will be made of clay sourced from Kolkata.

FROM October 8 to 13

AT Highland Gardens Ground, Dhokali Link Road, Dhokali, Thane West.



The decor of the pandal depicts the theme of education using the motif of letters of the alphabet and ladders

Asiatic Library in Thane

The New Bengal Club will merge the history of Mumbai with Kolkata’s traditions. “Our pandal is modelled after Mumbai’s Asiatic Library, reflecting the theme “Knowledge is Strength, Knowledge is Power,” said Prabir

Choudhary, president.

FROM October 8 to 12

AT Near Neelkanth Woods, Manpada, Thane West.

Traditional roots

Since 1951, the Khar-based Ramakrishna Math has been home to those seeking peaceful, traditional pujo festivities that date back to the times of the saint Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

FROM October 8 to October 13

AT Ramakrishna Mission, Ramakrishna Mission Marg, 12th Road, Khar West.

CALL 02261818000

Celebrating differences

The 94-year-old Bombay Durga Bari Samiti will celebrate the spirit of India’s diversity this year. President of the Samiti, Susmita Mitra shares, “Ma is celebrated across the country in so many different ways, through languages, form and even food.” They will also host a unique fashion show on Wednesday that will showcase the diverse sari drapes from across India.

From October 8 to October 12

ATMathuradas Vissanji Memorial Hall, Tardeo.

Also Read: A tour through Navratri and Dussehra celebrations across India

Lending a hand

The Banga Maitri Sansad pandal will pay tribute to the beauty of Kolkata, creating a ‘city within a city’ experience for visitors through trams, yellow cabs and the iconic Victoria Memorial, while also lending a helping hand to charities.

FROM October 9 to 12

AT Senior Railway Institute, Prabhat Colony, Santacruz East.



A moment from a sindoor khela at Santacruz last year

Call of the hills



A moment from the Aamra Prabashi pandal last year

The spiritual mountain town of Kedarnath forms inspiration for the Aamra Prabashi society at this Thane locality.

From October 8 to 13

At TMC Ground, Rodas Hiranandani Estate, Thane West.

Celebrate and empower

The 102-year-old Bengal Club at Shivaji Park, will celebrate their 89th Durgotsav with a focus on preventing violence against women. The pandal, inspired by the Madurai Meenakshi Temple, and a 19-foot eco-friendly idol will add cultural grandeur to this celebration.

From October 8 to October 13

At Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar West.

LOG ON TO @bengalclub_shivajipark

Mumbai meets Bengal

Walk into the Powai Bengali Welfare Association’s celebrations, and you might find a tribute to the city of Mumbai. From the Gateway of India to the beloved double-decker buses will be part of the pandal. Members of the LGBTQiA+ community will participate in the events of debi boron and sindoor khela.

FROM October 8 to 13

AT Durga Puja Ground, next to BEST depot, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Poetry and prayer

“We prioritise the intricate details of the protima over size, which is why our karigars from Kolkata use eco-friendly Ganga mitti,” said Fulcrum Foundation member Anvesha Ghosh. The celebrations will honour Bengali poet Nazrul Islam’s 150th birthday with a performance of a medley of his works on October 11.

FROM October 9 to 13

AT Supreme Banquets, Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Hiranandani Meadows, Thane West.



The Chembur pandal has hosted unique activities like mallakhamb

Artisans on show

The 70th Durgotsav by the Chembur Durga Puja Association will focus on the visual arts of Bengal, with decorations featuring shola kaaj, crafted by traditional artisans from West Bengal.

FROM October 8 to October 12 AT RCF Ground, near Ashish Cinema, Chembur.

Tales from South India

Come Navaratri, and South Indian communities in Mumbai dust off traditional dolls and miniature idols to set up Golu. Comprising nine platforms with wooden or clay figures, they narrate the stories of gods, heroes, and folk tales.

>> AT Marubai Gavdevi Temple, near King’s Circle, Matunga East. TIME 5 am to 12.30 pm; 4 pm to 10 pm

>> AT Bhajan Samaj, 90 Feet Road, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

TIME 5.30 am to 11 am; 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm

>> AT The Fine Arts Society, near Vijaya Bank, Postal Colony, Chembur.

TIME 10.30 am to 5.30 pm

By Devashish Kamble

Also check out



The Bombay Durga Bari will celebrate the diversity of India for this year’s pandal theme

>> North Bombay Sarbajanin Samiti

FROM October 8 to 12

AT SNDT University Grounds, Santacruz.

>> Seawoods Culture Welfare Association

FROM October 8 to 13

AT Ganpath Seth Tandel Ground, Sector 26, Seawoods.

>> Navi Mumbai Bengal Association

FROM October 9 to 12

AT CIDCO Exhibition Center, Sector 30, Vashi.