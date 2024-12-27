On the late industrialist and philanthropist’s 87th birth anniversary tomorrow, a student collective will remind the city of his life and times through a multimedia exhibition

The Visionary by Fiza Mujawar, acrylic on paper

It was less than three months ago that the city woke up feeling a tangible void in its famed ‘spirit of Mumbai’. It’s dear son, Late Ratan Tata had breathed his last, leaving behind stories not only with the who’s who of the city, but common folk who had their own special memories.

Arya Ambadekar’s miniature sculpture of Ratan Tata

While most poured their hearts out in words, many of which this newspaper strung together in its tribute edition, there were a few who picked up their brushes. Just in time for the icon’s birth anniversary tomorrow, 21 young artists from Mumbai, led by artist Sanjay Nikam are ready to unveil these tributes for the city to see.

Arya Ambadekar

“I’m a staunch Gandhian,” says 55-year-old Nikam. For the past year and a half, the Sir JJ School of Art alumnus has been conducting free art workshops for students and enthusiasts at the Gandhi Film Foundation in Mani Bhavan. “When Ratan Tata passed away, it felt like we had lost a man who came a close second to Gandhi. That’s when I decided to assemble my students and put together a homage,” he reveals.



Ratan Tata, acrylic on canvas by Pratibha Jadhav

For Fiza Mujawar, a master’s degree student at the Sir JJ School of Art, Mr Tata’s eyes were a window to his soul. “I started reading his biographies when I was a child. His humility, empathy and selflessness remain unparalleled. He might have been a man of few words, but his eyes conveyed the rest,” she tells us. Mujawar’s acrylic on canvas artwork features Mr Tata’s eyes peeping through a field of Freesia flowers. “Freesia flowers have been used in many cultures around the world to denote trust. I think the rest is self-explanatory,” she smiles.



Pratibha Jadhav and Sanjay Nikam

Visitors will find that the theme of trust remains constant in the many artworks at the exhibition. “He rose to the occasion when the people who placed their trust in him needed him the most,” recalls artist Sachin Banne.



Fiza Mujawar

The 26-year-old is referring to the sliver of hope Tata brought in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks that shook the city to its core. “My artwork juxtaposes Mr Tata’s portrait with the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel’s dome, with a bust of Jamshedji Tata looking over him,” Banne shares.



The Taj by Sachin Banne, acrylic on paper

The artists, including 22-year-old Pratibha Jadhav, who will present a simple portrait at the exhibition, admit that although their artworks shine light on Tata’s life, to tell the whole story will require more than a piece of canvas. Architecture student Arya Ambadekar agrees. A miniature bust of Tata, intricately carved inside a walnut shell by the multimedia artist is aptly titled Legacy In a Nutshell. “It had been a longtime dream to meet Mr Tata and give him something I had created. Unfortunately, that won’t be possible now. But when my small contribution sits alongside the many artworks, I’m sure he’ll be watching,” she signs off.



Sachin Banne

On December 28, 4 pm (preview); December 29 to January 17; 11 am to 5 pm (Mondays to Fridays)

At Gandhi Film Foundation, behind Mani Bhavan, Laburnum Road, Gamdevi.