Explore Thai cuisine at this food festival in Bandra this weekend

From street food inspired by Bangkok's vibrant food markets, to innovative creations prepared by Mumbai chefs, a culinary festival promises to teleport you to Thailand

A street-side food restaurant in Bangkok. Represention Pic

When we think of Thailand, one of the first things that comes to our mind is its bustling street food-scape across its main cities and holiday havens. Now, Mumbai can savour some of its authentic flavours at the Amazing Thailand Food Festival 2024 organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand at a Bandra venue. It will be helmed by chefs Seefah Ketchaiyo and Karan Bane, along with Rohan Manglorkar and Dhanraj Shinde.



Thai non-vegetarian spicy salad will be on offer at the festival

“In India, there is a lot of scope to explore Thai cuisine, especially its street food. The idea is to offer such fare for Mumbaikars to savour,” shared Bane. The festival is packed with activities including Thai-inspired menus featuring live food stations, restaurant pop-ups as well as live music, performances by a Thai artiste, and gaming zones to add to the overall experience. “This year we are bringing down master chefs from Bangkok to curate its unique dishes as well as recreate its street fare. Five homegrown labels from Thailand will offer authentic Thai flavours,” shares Manglorkar. The menu boasts options like the khao soi, stew 5 spice and knuckle pork rice, and char siu pork rice; there are vegetarian options as well. Salad lovers can explore variations at the spicy Thai salad station, while meat fans will get a chance to taste their Thai-style deep-fried chicken and other preparations.



Deep fried grill chicken

Home-grown brands will offer bha-jang (pork and rice wrapped together in lotus leaf and steamed), Chiangmai sausages, Isan sausages, street-style grilled pork skewers and pork meat rolls with nam prik nhoom (Thai roasted chilli dip). “We will also prepare a north-eastern-style papaya salad from the Isan region of Thailand, which will be an interesting dish to try.



Karan Bane and Seefah Ketchaiyo

Most ingredients and sauces have been sourced directly from Thailand; these chefs are bringing along their own sauces and pastes, and dry products because the idea is to maintain the authenticity,” informs Bane. For sweet indulgences, visitors can tuck into Thai tea cake and coconut cake and Thai milk tea. Thai ice cream flavours like black sesame, kaffir lime coconut, durian banana, Mauritian vanilla bean, and red chilli will also be available.



The menu includes five spice knuckle pork with rice

Four skilled chefs from Mumbai will display their culinary chops at this festival as well. From Thai-styled smoked pulled pork sandwiches to fusion fare like the Pandan custard, and coconut chicken doughnut, their menus also promise an interesting culinary ride. There will also be a special restaurant pop-up, TumTor, curated by chef Thaloengsak Kongkwanmuang, AKA Chef Tor from Thailand. Cocktail enthusiasts can head to Sip with Seefah, an exquisitely curated bar experience with Thai-inspired concoctions.



Chef Thaloengsak Kongkwanmuang

On: July 5 to July 7, 12 pm onwards

At: Corona Gardens, St John Baptist Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 299