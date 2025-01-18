A digital initiative featuring Mumbai's Catholic youth answers Pope Francis' call for concise preaching

The Diocesan Youth Centre (DYC) in Bandra has launched a digital initiative inspired by Pope Francis’ call for concise preaching

The staircase near Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra formed the background for the first episode of the initiative

The Catholic Church will celebrate 2025 as a special jubilee year with the theme, ‘Pilgrims of hope.’ In keeping with this, the director of DYC Mumbai, Deacon Ivan Fernandes launched a digital youth initiative called 8.25 FM with an introductory video earlier this month. This project will feature 25 Catholic youth from across the city, and will be released in a staggered manner on various Sundays throughout the year.

“The adult world has begun to accept that youth today are not in the kindergarten of life. Even in matters of faith and reflection. Social media is the digital native place where our young people constantly are, and so 8.25 FM will be presented on a digital platform and will offer a serving menu that is spiritual,” shares Deacon Fernandes.



Shilton Dmello (in blue T-shirt) oversees an outdoor shoot with the team

He goes on to share that the name 8.25 FM itself explains the series; it will consist of 25 episodes, each featuring different youth speaking for eight minutes on Faith Matters (FM) like love, relationships, social issues, spirituality, inspiration, and so on. Inspired by Pope Francis’ call for concise and meaningful preaching, 8.25 FM will bring matters of youthful relevance up for discussion, in a short, sweet, video package. These youth of Mumbai, will in some way or the other answer the question, “How much can be said in eight minutes?”



The façade of the Pranam Maria exhibition centre opposite the Mount Mary Basilica

As is the case with most digital projects, it is usually the team behind the scenes, or screen in this case, that is owed most of the credit. The overall team comprises videography, content management, and graphic design sub-teams that are made up of youngsters between the ages of 16 to 25, many of whom are still college students, an animator who is not much older, and a director who helps oversee the project and lends valuable insight. This team is responsible for every aspect of the project, from drafting the initial calendar, to coming up with relevant outdoor and indoor shoot locations, sourcing the right equipment, designing, videography, and editing. The shoot locations (all within Mumbai) coincide with the theme of the episode and are shot across various neighbourhoods of the city.



A moment from a shoot at the Pranam Maria exhibition centre

The first few locations were chosen around the Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra, as it is close to DYC, a place that holds a special sense of belonging to these youth. These outdoor locations included the picturesque Mount Mary stairs, and the façade of the newly inaugrated Pranam Maria exhibition centre. “The next few will be set against relevant subjects and backgrounds like a piano, a museum, and so on, which will help enhance the theme of the speaker,” shares Shilton Dmello, project manager and animator, DYC. “I am amazed at how young people approach a very simple thought or idea in such a different way. I realised that we have a lot to share if we’re given the opportunity. And 8.25 is ‘the’ opportunity to create something unique and beautiful,” Dmello adds.



Deacon Ivan Fernandes

Taking this on in addition to the daily trials of a student or young professional is no easy task, but these youth seem to enjoy every minute of it. “It’s a great opportunity to bring my skills to the table, and I’m so grateful for it. With my work schedule, it’s a struggle to find time, but I’m gaining a lot of experience working with the production and editing teams, so that makes up for it,” Avedis D’souza, 23-year-old IT professional, and video editor for the initiative, explains. The core team share that while the process is as fun as it is taxing, the end goal is to ensure that the voice of these youth is brought directly to the people, with no obstacles.

