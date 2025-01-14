Let your kids explore music through animal sounds and rhythms at month-long sessions by a city-based platform

Zoe Alvares

Music is often called food for the soul, and Zoe Alvares, founder of the Music Tree, agrees. The Music Tree began in 2022 as a safe space for young children to learn about the wonderful world of music. Alvares is a Montessori educator who conducts innovative music classes for young children between two to six years old every Friday of the month. “At its core, it’s a fun music class that also incorporates music theory concepts through song, rhythm, movement, props, and dancing. These classes aim to promote a healthy association with musical instruments, active listening, and learning,” she shared.

A moment from a previous music class led by the group (Right) A guest musician introduces participants to the trombone

The sessions entail learning new songs, discovering beats and rhythms, and exploring new genres of music with guest musicians who introduce different instruments as well. They also try to create a musical instrument with the children at the end of each month. Previous months have seen themes like festivals of India, Ocean Month, Rainbow Month, and the rainy season. January has been selected as Animal Month, and the coursework of these classes entails not just animal-themed songs but also learning music through different animal sounds and movements. For example, walk like a lion, monkey, or elephant. Loud as a parrot, and soft as a rabbit, are some other nuances they explore. “We also look into sounds that different animals make including whale singing voices and bird singing voices,” Alvares added. In February, the theme of the month will be friendship, she continued.



An educator engages children in an interactive reading session

In keeping with the animal theme, Alvares will be sharing half its proceeds with The Anubis-Tiger Foundation (TAFT). “I had the wonderful opportunity of meeting Deepa Talib from TAFT and am in awe of all that they selflessly do for our canine friends,” summed up Alvares. This theme will allow children to connect their love for animals with their love for music, and teach them how to be kind towards all creatures.

ON Fridays, 5 pm to 6 pm

AT Nautilus, Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra.

CALL 7506391768

LOG ON TO @musictreebyzoe

COST Rs 3,000 per month