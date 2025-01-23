Check out this sewing workshop to create your own personalised pillow, eye mask, and scrunchie.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Two events to catch in Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Threading dreams

ADVERTISEMENT

Have a keen eye for stitching? Check out this sewing workshop to create your own personalised pillow, eye mask, and scrunchie.

On January 25; 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

At The Hab by Usha, 7th Road, Linking Road, Khar West.

LOG ON TO @Thehab_Usha on Instagram

FEE Rs 1499

Scare tactics

Join an immersive workshop conducted by Puja Sarup (inset), where improvisation, and silliness come together to help you create your clown character.

On January 26; 3.30 pm onwards

At Little Theatre Foyer, NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 885