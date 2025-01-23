Breaking News
Two events to catch in Mumbai this weekend

Two events to catch in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 24 January,2025 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Check out this sewing workshop to create your own personalised pillow, eye mask, and scrunchie.

Representation pic

Threading dreams


Have a keen eye for stitching? Check out this sewing workshop to create your own personalised pillow, eye mask, and scrunchie.
On January 25; 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm
At The Hab by Usha, 7th Road, Linking Road, Khar West. 
LOG ON TO @Thehab_Usha on Instagram
FEE Rs 1499


Scare tactics


Join an immersive workshop conducted by Puja Sarup (inset), where improvisation, and silliness come together to help you create your clown character.
On January 26; 3.30 pm onwards
At Little Theatre Foyer, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 885

