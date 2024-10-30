Dance meets storytelling in this performance in Mumbai today

Bharatanatyam exponent Mythili Prakash’s new performance will reinterpret mythology from a contemporary lens

Mythili Prakash

The classical dance form of Bharatanatyam has always been deeply associated with Indian mythology and the myriad lores that coexist in its colossal oeuvre. For Bharatanatyam exponent Mythili Prakash, it is about those ‘flawed, human’-like qualities of these stories that make her upcoming set so refreshing and exciting. In this riveting medley of dance, emotion and music, Prakash will attempt a re-imagination of the dance competition between Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali. “We are playing with perspectives in this performance. According to the traditional story, Kali is invincible; so an insecure Shiva decides to cheat in order to defeat Kali. He replaces his earring with his foot and Kali ends up surrendering because she couldn’t do that,” she explains. Prakash will perform her set, AR | DHA on this dance battle between Shiva and Kali at G5A Warehouse later today, with a team of Susha Rangarajan, Ashwath Narayanan, Sumesh Narayanan and Sayee Rakshith, accompanying her.

Mythili Prakash in a moment from a rehearsal

While multiple versions of this story already exist, Prakash’s set will explore Goddess Kali’s perspective with much more nuance. With a 360 degree-view seating and an immersive audio-visual experience, unlike conventional Bharatanatyam performances, she also seems to be redefining tradition with innovation. “Tradition is dynamic. There’s a popular adage that says, ‘Yesterday’s innovation is today’s tradition.’ I strongly believe in exploring things naturally,” she shares. When the writer broaches the topic of her international performances and how she adapts to different sets of audiences, Prakash tells us about her diasporic upbringing as instrumental in lending her the ability to understand cultural contexts and refine her storytelling skills “I ask myself how the story is relevant to me, and then I choreograph the performance for my audience,” she says.

Prakash’s dance technique and interpretation of mythological concepts have shown incredible creative variation over the years. When asked on what drives this passion in her craft she brings up motherhood. “After I became a mother, it was also about what kind of stories I want to pass on to my child. Questions about society and identity are very important, as is the ability of movement and music to drive fascinating storytelling on the stage,” she concludes.

ON October 31; 7.30 pm

AT G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West.

