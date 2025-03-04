Why you need to try these eight unique dim sums at this new restaurant in Kala Ghoda

Head to this restaurant in Kala Ghoda to taste Hong Kong-style cafés known as ‘cha chaan teng’. We’ve drawn a list of dim sums you cannot miss

The listening room at the restaurant

On a balmy evening, we step into a century-old building in Kala Ghoda to find ourselves in The Dimsum Room. This new culinary gem offers exquisite dim sums, inventive cocktails, and curated music across three distinct spaces — a cosy dining room that transforms into a state-of-the-art listening room, a speakeasy-style private bar, and a tranquil zen garden with an open-to-sky terrace. Chef Mrigank Singh, its culinary director, and head chef Malavika Pratap have crafted a menu that’s all about storytelling — through over 40 varieties of dim sums. Meanwhile, beverage head Razvan Zamfirescu brings the spirit of Hong Kong’s nightlife to the city with his cocktail menu and creations like vihara, salty dog, the persimmon, and opium den.

Here are The Guide’s top picks that we tried and loved:

Siu mai

We’ve had our fair share of siu mais — and they usually pack a punch. But what truly elevated the chicken and black garlic siu mai was the black garlic itself — regular garlic transformed through slow fermentation. This process gives it a soft, jelly-like texture and a sweet, tangy, umami-rich flavour with hints of balsamic and molasses. Its deep, caramelised sweetness enriched the siu mai, adding a layer of richness.

Xiao long bao

These delicate soup dumplings from China’s Jiangnan region boast thin, pleated skins made from flour. The chicken, corn and white pepper xiao long bao encase a savoury filling and a rich, flavourful broth that forms during steaming. The right way to enjoy them is to tear open the skin gently, sip the warm broth, and savour the entire dumpling. Served with a splash of black vinegar, the baos gain an extra layer of depth and complexity.

Chiu chao rice flour dumplings

Originating from China’s Chaozhou region, this translucent dumpling features a slightly chewy wrapper made from rice flour and tapioca starch. The vegetables and peanuts chiu chao rice flour dumplings we had were a delightful contrast of soft and chewy on the outside and flavourful, slightly crunchy on the inside.

Jiaozi with spicy soy butter dressing

These plump Chinese cabbage and shiitake jiaozi dumplings were our favourite. Filled with a savoury blend of cabbage and mushrooms, the spicy soy butter dressing — a luscious mix of soy sauce, melted butter, chilli oil, garlic, and a splash of vinegar — adds a fiery kick and a luxurious mouth-feel.

Potsticker

Pan-fried and served with delicate lace, the signature cream cheese and asparagus potsticker has a thin wheat-based dough filled with a mixture of cream cheese and asparagus. Potsticker is a cooking technique where dumplings are first pan-fried to create a golden, crispy bottom, then steamed by adding water to the pan, and covering them until they get crispy on one side and soft and juicy on the other.

Cantonese buns

These soft, pillowy delights come in steamed and baked variants (we tried the baked one), with a Cantonese bun. Filled with corn and cheese, these donut-looking buns strike a balance between sweet and savoury, it showcases Cantonese cuisine’s comforting simplicity and rich tradition.

Baked dumpling

A delicious twist with carrot kimchee puff, with dense filling encased in a slightly sweet, buttery pastry dough, baked until golden brown. Flaky, tender, and with an umami savoury, we loved these rich and oh-so-gentle flavours. Baked dumplings are enjoyed as part of dim sum spreads at tea houses across Hong Kong and served warm with tea.

Ham sui gok

These feature a crispy, golden exterior and a chewy, slightly sweet dough made from glutinous rice flour. In chicken and chestnut ham sui gok, the filling is a savoury mix of juicy chicken and nutty chestnuts. The puffed, crispy shell and rich, umami filling make it tempting.



(Clockwise from left) Milk tea cheesecake with poached pear coffee foam; pineapple and oolong tea, compressed French toast

Wash it all down with a pineapple and oolong tea and finish your meal with a Hong Kong-style compressed French toast; a 48-hour vacuum-compressed and slow-cooked recipe delivers a rich, caramelised crunch with a soft centre, a dense yet tender texture with intensified flavours and a custard-like centre. Also, the milk tea cheesecake with poached pear coffee foam features a drizzle inspired by Yuenyeung, a mix of tea and coffee originated in Hong Kong, where, to this date, it remains popular.

The Dimsum Room

AT 3rd Floor, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

TIME 7 pm to 1 am

CALL 9867711017