Reverse cat eyeliner can be an interesting twist to your regular eye makeup routine. A makeup artist lets us in on the secret to getting it right

The reverse cat eyeliner look can elongate your eyes, as seen on Deepika Padukone. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Winging it: Here's how to nail the reverse cat eyeliner look x 00:00

From Kim Kardashian to Deepika Padukone, the reverse cat eyeliner has found fans across the globe, with Kiara Advani being the latest celebrity to sport this eye look with her signature flair. The reason it has so many fans across the globe, says celebrity makeup artist Swati Das, is because the style flatters hooded eyes and more mature faces. “This style involves placing emphasis on the lower lash line, creating a lifted and elongated look without overwhelming the eyelid. In essence, it is an innovative twist to the classic cat eye,” she explains.

ADVERTISEMENT



Kiara Advani pairs her reverse cat eyeliner with nude lips

For hooded eyes, where the upper lid partially or fully covers the crease, a traditional cat eyeliner can be challenging as it tends to disappear when the eyes are open, Das says. “The reverse cat eyeliner shifts the focus to the lower lash line, bypassing the lid to create a defined, eye-opening effect. Similarly, for mature faces, this technique is often preferred as it avoids drawing attention to any fine lines or sagging on the upper lids. Instead, it subtly lifts and defines the eyes, adding a youthful and original look,” she elaborates.



Kim Kardashian’s smoky take on the trend

Das offers a detailed guide to acing the technique:

>> Prep your eyes: Cleanse and moisturise your eye area. Apply a lightweight eye primer to ensure that your eyeliner stays intact.

>> Conceal and set: Use a concealer to brighten your under-eye region and set it with a translucent powder to prevent smudging.

>> Choose your liner: A gel or pencil eyeliner offers better control and precision. While black is a classic choice, don’t be afraid to experiment with colours like navy blue, brown, or plum for a softer look.

>> Line the lower lash line: Start from the outer corner and work your way inward. Keep the line thin towards the inner corner and gradually

expand it as you move outward.



Swati Das

>> Create the wing: Extend the line slightly past the outer corner of your eye, angling it upwards. This will create the ‘wing’ effect. For a more intense look, extend the wing further and make it thicker.

>> Smudge for softness: Use a small, angled brush or a cotton swab to gently smudge the liner. This softens the look and adds a smoky effect.

>> Highlight the inner corner: Apply a light, shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter to the inner corners of your eyes to brighten them further.

>> Finishing touches: Curl your lashes and apply a lengthening mascara to both your upper and lower lashes. This helps to balance the look and draws attention to your eyes.

>> Optional steps: For added drama, you can tighten your upper waterline with a black or dark brown liner. This gives it the illusion of fuller lashes and adds depth to your eyes.



“Since the reverse cat eyeliner is a bold look, keep the rest of your makeup relatively minimal. Use neutral tones on your lips and cheeks.

Finally, a good skincare routine is a must especially for mature skin. Makeup glides on much more smoothly if your skin is well-hydrated,” Das signs off.

Also Read: From brushes to brows: Beginner's guide to enter the world of make-up