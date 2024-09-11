Bubble hems are an easy and chic way to update your fashion aesthetic. Here are some quick tips to ace the trend

Naomi Watts in a bubble silhouette; Sabrina Carpenter wears a bubble gown to the MET Gala; Accessorise your outfit to enhance its visual profile; Wearing an oversized blazer over a bubble skirt helps create a streamlined look. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Ace the bubble hem fashion trend with these styling tips x 00:00

It's official — 2024 is the year of the bubble hem or more specifically the bubble skirt and dress, thanks to popstar Sabrina Carpenter’s fondness for this silhouette. But, if you turn the clock back far enough, you’ll recall that this trend is simply a rehash of your girlhood aesthetic, with a small glow-up that now makes it more appropriate for all ages. “Although it may seem a little hard to style, bubble hems are actually quite versatile and work well with a variety of body types and looks,” explains celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar. The designer shares a few guidelines for readers to nail this look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colour and structure

“By nature, the bubble silhouette is quite architectural. These pieces work best when paired with tailored separates such as boxy blazers. You could also layer a bubble skirt over sleek trousers or play up the silhouette with a puff sleeve top,” says Ambekar. At the same time, she advises that you stick to a monotone or monochromatic look (all-black, all-white or all neutrals). This keeps your outfit from seeming too costume-like. “When styling such a dramatic silhouette, pare down the colour palette. You can experiment with accessories to add a pop of colour to the outfit, or add textural contrasts by wearing the bubble hem over mesh pants. You can also add texture to the overall look with lace, ruffle or 3D accents in the same colour as your skirt. To keep the outfit from seeming too saccharine, pair your bubble dress or skirt with boots or even sneakers, as opposed to ballet flats or Mary Janes,” she adds. For more formal and sophisticated events, stick to calf or ankle-length dresses and skirts over minis, and wear high heels that elongate your frame.

MItali Ambekar

Dress for your body type

Avoid hemlines that end at the widest part of your thighs if you are a heavy set, advises Ambekar. “Skip bulky or heavy fabrics. Lighter materials create a better puff effect. Minimal accessories allow the hemline to be the focal point of the look,” she notes. Additionally, she shares a few ground rules based on body type:

. Triangle shape: If your body is heavy towards the lower half, add a bubble hem to the upper part of your body, with your tops. Choose styles that have embellishments around the neckline and pair them with tailored straight pants or A-line skirts.

. Inverted triangle shape: For bodies that are heavier at the top, wear a subtly-flared bubble hem skirt to balance your broad shoulders. Finish your look with round toe pumps and minimal accessories.

. Athletic or rectangle shape: Add curves to your body by adding a flare to the top and bottom, and cinch your waist. Ruched bubble hem tops paired with flared pants, or a one-shoulder bubble hem dress with a statement belt, are great ways to enhance your outfit.

. Round or oval shape: Choose lengths that are longer than your problem area. You can opt for hemlines that end just above the knee or mid-calf and elongate your frame. V-shape necklines can also help balance the outfit. Complete your look with pointed pumps.

. Hourglass shape: Simply cinch your waist with a belted bubble hem dress. Round it up with minimal accessories and pointed toe heels.

Also Read: With cropped capri pants back in vogue, stylists tell you how to nail the trend