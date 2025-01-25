Breaking News
CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Padma awardees from Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlights state's progress in address
Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar inaugurates Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
17-year-old raped by friend, two others in Mumbai
18-year-old gang-raped by brother-in-law, two others in Nashik
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > 17 year old raped by friend two others in Mumbai

17-year-old raped by friend, two others in Mumbai

Updated on: 25 January,2025 11:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

One of the accused, a 27-year-old friend of the girl, called her to an isolated location under the pretext of having a conversation. He also informed two of his friends, who later joined them. After consuming alcohol, the trio allegedly raped the girl

17-year-old raped by friend, two others in Mumbai

Representational pic

Listen to this article
17-year-old raped by friend, two others in Mumbai
x
00:00

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people on late on Thursday in Mumbai. The Chembur Police in Mumbai have arrested the three accused involved in the crime. According to the police, all the accused were known to the survivor.


One of the accused, a 27-year-old friend of the girl, called her to an isolated location on the pretext of having a conversation. He also informed two of his friends, who later joined them. After consuming alcohol, the trio allegedly raped the girl.


The survivor revealed her ordeal to her family, after which a case was registered. The police arrested the three accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act the next day. 


Meanwhile, in another incident, the Samta Nagar Police in Kandivali area of North Mumbai recently arrested three people for allegedly raping a girl and recording the crime.

This incident occurred on January 6. However, the 17-year-old survivor approached the police on Wednesday after the video of the crime went viral. Following her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the three accused — aged 18, 20, and 21 — on Thursday. The accused were the teen's friends, the police said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news chembur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK