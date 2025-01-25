One of the accused, a 27-year-old friend of the girl, called her to an isolated location under the pretext of having a conversation. He also informed two of his friends, who later joined them. After consuming alcohol, the trio allegedly raped the girl

Representational pic

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people on late on Thursday in Mumbai. The Chembur Police in Mumbai have arrested the three accused involved in the crime. According to the police, all the accused were known to the survivor.

One of the accused, a 27-year-old friend of the girl, called her to an isolated location on the pretext of having a conversation. He also informed two of his friends, who later joined them. After consuming alcohol, the trio allegedly raped the girl.

The survivor revealed her ordeal to her family, after which a case was registered. The police arrested the three accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act the next day.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Samta Nagar Police in Kandivali area of North Mumbai recently arrested three people for allegedly raping a girl and recording the crime.

This incident occurred on January 6. However, the 17-year-old survivor approached the police on Wednesday after the video of the crime went viral. Following her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the three accused — aged 18, 20, and 21 — on Thursday. The accused were the teen's friends, the police said.