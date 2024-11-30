A 20-year-old man was arrested for flashing and masturbating on the terrace of a Thane housing society. CCTV footage exposed the October incident, leading to his capture in Bhiwandi

Representational Pic

Listen to this article 20-year-old arrested for flashing women in Thane housing society x 00:00

A 20-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly exposing himself to women in a housing society in Thane district, Maharashtra, police reported on Saturday. The incident, which came to light through CCTV footage, occurred in October, but the arrest was made on Friday in the Gaibinagar locality of Bhiwandi town.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police officials, the accused has been booked under section 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 319 (house trespass and housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was initiated based on a formal complaint filed by one of the victims, as per PTI reports.

Elaborating on the incident, the police stated that the accused trespassed onto the terrace of the housing society, where he engaged in indecent behaviour by flashing and masturbating. Residents became aware of the matter only after reviewing CCTV footage from the premises, which recorded the act. The footage was examined recently, leading to the identification of the perpetrator and prompting the filing of the complaint.

“After reviewing the CCTV footage, the complainant came forward to report the incident, which had initially gone unnoticed. This evidence proved crucial in identifying and apprehending the accused,” a police official said.

The arrest was carried out swiftly after a detailed investigation. Officers from the local police station in Bhiwandi tracked the accused to his residence in the Gaibinagar area. Police are also exploring whether the accused was involved in similar incidents elsewhere.

The incident has raised concerns among residents of the housing society, particularly regarding security lapses. Several residents have reportedly requested additional safety measures, including better surveillance and restricted access to common areas like terraces.

The accused is currently in police custody, and further inquiries are ongoing. The authorities are working to gather additional evidence and statements to ensure a watertight case.

This arrest underscores the importance of vigilance and timely reporting of such incidents. Police have urged citizens to come forward with any information that may help in investigating cases of harassment or indecent behaviour.

The matter highlights the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety and dignity of women in residential areas, as well as a reminder of the importance of community cooperation in addressing such issues.

PTI reports that the police are committed to taking strong action in cases that violate the safety and modesty of women, reaffirming the state's zero-tolerance stance against such offences.

(With inputs from PTI)