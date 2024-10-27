The incident came to light when the supervisor professor in the exam room felt something was amiss on checking the hall ticket that the accused was carrying. The professor then informed the senior supervisor of the college about it, said Mumbai Police officers

Representational pic

The Samta Nagar Police arrested a 20-year-old student who allegedly impersonated a candidate in the third-year final examination conducted by the University of Mumbai. The incident took place at a college in Kandivali, where the accused was caught attempting to sit for the exam on behalf of another student on Wednesday, October 23.

The accused was identified as Manish Arvindkumar Yadav, a resident of Lalji Pada in Kandivali (West).

According to the police, Yadav was attempting to appear for the 'Financial Accounting' paper in the third-year B.Com exam on behalf of another student, who was identified as Roshan Ajaykumar Yadav, 22, a resident of Naigaon (East) in Palghar District.

The incident came to light when the supervisor professor in the exam room felt something was amiss when she checked the exam hall ticket that Manish was carrying. The professor then informed the senior supervisor of the college about it.

The supervisor checked the hall ticket and questioned Manish, following which he revealed that he was appearing for the exam on behalf of Roshan, who was waiting outside the centre.

The senior supervisor then alerted the Unfair Means Investigation Committee of the college which later informed the Mumbai University's Controller of Examination.

At the direction of the Controller of Examination, the senior supervisor of the college filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station, an officer said.

"We have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kailash Barve of the Samta Nagar Division.