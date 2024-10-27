Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > 20 year old impersonates student appears for Mumbai University exam arrested

20-year-old impersonates student, appears for Mumbai University exam, arrested

Updated on: 27 October,2024 10:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The incident came to light when the supervisor professor in the exam room felt something was amiss on checking the hall ticket that the accused was carrying. The professor then informed the senior supervisor of the college about it, said Mumbai Police officers

20-year-old impersonates student, appears for Mumbai University exam, arrested

Representational pic

Listen to this article
20-year-old impersonates student, appears for Mumbai University exam, arrested
x
00:00

The Samta Nagar Police arrested a 20-year-old student who allegedly impersonated a candidate in the third-year final examination conducted by the University of Mumbai. The incident took place at a college in Kandivali, where the accused was caught attempting to sit for the exam on behalf of another student on Wednesday, October 23.


The accused was identified as Manish Arvindkumar Yadav, a resident of Lalji Pada in Kandivali (West).


According to the police, Yadav was attempting to appear for the 'Financial Accounting' paper in the third-year B.Com exam on behalf of another student, who was identified as Roshan Ajaykumar Yadav, 22, a resident of Naigaon (East) in Palghar District.


The incident came to light when the supervisor professor in the exam room felt something was amiss when she checked the exam hall ticket that Manish was carrying. The professor then informed the senior supervisor of the college about it.

The supervisor checked the hall ticket and questioned Manish, following which he revealed that he was appearing for the exam on behalf of Roshan, who was waiting outside the centre.

The senior supervisor then alerted the Unfair Means Investigation Committee of the college which later informed the Mumbai University's Controller of Examination.

At the direction of the Controller of Examination, the senior supervisor of the college filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station, an officer said.

"We have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kailash Barve of the Samta Nagar Division.  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news kandivli

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK