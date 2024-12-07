Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > 25 year old crushed to death under dumper in Bandra

25-year-old crushed to death under dumper in Bandra

Updated on: 08 December,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

A 25-year-old woman was killed after a dumper collided with the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on in Bandra West on Thursday. The rider of the motorcycle suffered injuries, including a fractured leg

Representation pic

A 25-year-old woman was killed after a dumper collided with the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on in Bandra West on Thursday. The rider of the motorcycle suffered injuries, including a fractured leg.


The police have registered an FIR and are searching for the absconding dumper driver. According to police officials, the victim, Shivani Singh, is a resident of Malad West and the incident occurred at Kalantri Square. 


The dumper struck the motorcycle while the duo on the motorcycle attempted a U-turn. Singh fell and was crushed under the dumper’s wheels, resulting in her death. Even as a crowd gathered at the spot, the dumper driver fled from the spot.  


Singh was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where she was declared dead before admission. The police have traced the dumper’s owner and are reviewing the CCTV footage in an attempt to identify and arrest the driver. The dumper has been seized. 

