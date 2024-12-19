The accused also took inappropriate photos and videos of the 45-year-old complainant and her Indian female friend in Madh Island, the police said

The Malwani Police in Mumbai have arrested a 42-year-old masseur for allegedly sexually assaulting a Spanish national. The accused also took inappropriate photos and videos of the 45-year-old complainant and her Indian female friend in Madh Island, the police said.

According to police sources, the complainant arrived in India last month and had recently traveled from Bangalore to Mumbai.

On Monday, she contacted the masseur via a social media platform. The accused, a massage therapist catering to both men and women, visited the house of the complainant's friend in Madh Island on Tuesday. While massaging her friend, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, though she dismissed the act as accidental.

He then proceeded to massage the complainant and reportedly engaged in a similar behaviour with her. The complainant also suspected that the accused had taken photos and videos of her during the massage. When confronted, he gave evasive responses and refused to hand over his mobile phone.

The complainant then called the Malwani Police, who arrived at the scene immediately. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the masseur. His mobile phone was confiscated, said an officer from the Malwani Police Station. The accused was presented before the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody until Friday, the officer added.