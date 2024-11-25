The court, in the order on November 18, held that the prosecution has failed to prove charges against the accused

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 43-year-old man accused in a robbery case of 2001, citing insufficient evidence against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani, in the order on November 18, held that the prosecution has failed to prove charges against the accused, Mohamad Sajid Iliyas Shaikh, who needs to be given the benefit of doubt and hence acquitted him in the case.

A copy of the judgment, which follows a protracted 18-year trial, was received on Monday.

Shaikh was accused of robbing a woman, Chhaya Rajan Ghadge, at knife-point on July 3, 2001, in Kalwa area of Thane district.

Two motorcycle-borne men confronted the woman when she was returning home. One of them had allegedly brandished a knife, threatened her and robbed her 'mangalsutra (sacred necklace worn by married women)' valued at Rs 12,000.

The attackers fled after the woman's neighbours intervened.

The prosecution charged the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 394 (robbery) and 397 (robbery with attempt to cause grievous hurt).



During the investigation, Shaikh and three other accused were identified and arrested.

Two of them were acquitted last year while one died, leading to the case against him being abated.

During the trial, key evidences, such as the seizure of a motorcycle, knife and gold ingots, was presented before the court.

However, significant discrepancies arose, including the lack of signatures on important documents like memorandum statements and panchanamas (spot inspections).

Moreover, the goldsmith who allegedly received the ingots was not examined.



After reviewing the evidence, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond doubt.

Consequently, Shaikh was acquitted of all charges and the case was closed.

