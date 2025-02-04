The incident was discovered when Seema Kamble's body was found in a pool of blood near the stairs of a Sai Baba Temple, located nearby the east-west connecting flyover in Ambernath

Accused in police custody. Pic/Navneet Barhate

A 35-year-old woman, identified as Seema Kamble, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Rahul Bhingarkar, 29, on Monday afternoon in Ambernath East.

The incident was discovered when Kamble's body was found in a pool of blood near the stairs of a Sai Baba Temple, located nearby the east-west connecting flyover in Ambernath.

According to police, Bhingarkar confessed to killing Kamble after she reportedly lent him money and later demanded either repayment or marriage.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the couple had been arguing near the flyover before the altercation turned violent. Bhingarkar allegedly stabbed Kamble multiple times, causing her to collapse. While he fled the scene, bystanders rushed Kamble to a nearby hospital, alerting the police. She was declared dead before arriving at the hospital.

Shivaji Nagar police have registered a murder case against Bhingarkar, who was arrested later that evening. According to his statement, Kamble had been separated from her husband and was in a relationship with Bhingarkar. Struggling financially, Bhingarkar had asked Kamble for a loan, which he was unable to repay. Meanwhile, Kamble reportedly insisted that he marry her if he couldn’t repay the money, a police official said.

Shailesh Kale, Assistant Police Commissioner, Ambernath Division, said, "The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the murder occurred due to a financial dispute.”