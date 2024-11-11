Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Baba Siddique murder Shooter four others remanded in police custody till November 19

Baba Siddique murder: Shooter, four others remanded in police custody till November 19

Updated on: 11 November,2024 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the case is 23. The UP STF confirmed that Baba Siddique's murder was planned on the instructions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Baba Siddique murder: Shooter, four others remanded in police custody till November 19

File pic

Listen to this article
Baba Siddique murder: Shooter, four others remanded in police custody till November 19
x
00:00

The Esplanade Court in Mumbai has sent Shivkumar Gautam — one of the men who allegedly shot Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui — along with four others in police custody till November 19. Gautam and the other four accused — Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akhilesh Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh — were arrested from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh (UP) with the help of the state's Special Task Force (STF).





According to the crime branch, Gautam fired three rounds at Siddique, two of which struck in the chest of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. The former Maharashtra Minister passed away moments after he was shot in Bandra, on October 12.

Mumbai Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Lakhmi Gautam said Gautam's arrest came as a major breakthrough for the probe team as he was on the run since October 12, following Baba Siddique's murder. “The accused was arrested in a joint operation with the UP STF and marks significant progress in our investigation,” he said.

Sources reveal that a team of 26 officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch, led by Assistant Inspector Amol Mali, played a crucial role in tracking and capturing Gautam. Mali had been tailing Gautam since he initially went into hiding. The team reportedly reviewed hundreds of CCTV recordings, tracing Gautam’s movement to Bahraich, where he was planning to flee to Nepal. Stationed in Bahraich for the past month, the team meticulously monitored Gautam’s movements. “We received information indicating he was hiding in a forest near Bahraich. As we gathered more intelligence, additional teams were dispatched, leading to his arrest along with that of several associates who were aiding his escape to Nepal,” an officer involved in the operation explained.

The total number of individuals apprehended in connection with the case is 23. The UP STF has confirmed that the shooting was planned on the instructions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case has revealed that contract killers had multiple backup assailants ready in case Gautam, Dharmraj Kashyap, and Gurmail Singh — who shot the NCP leader — failed in their attempt. Officers discovered that some of these killers travelled to Maoist-affected areas in Jharkhand to receive training with AK-47s. The police suspect that one of the accused, Shubham Lonkar, may have collaborated with local Maoist groups to facilitate this training for the shooters.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

baba siddique mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK