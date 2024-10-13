Baba Siddique was brought in with no pulse or blood pressure, had two gunshot wounds in his chest, the total number of bullets will be confirmed after the postmortem, says Dr Gokhale, a cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital where Baba Siddique was rushed

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition n the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar. File Pic

Listen to this article Baba Siddique shot dead: "Maharashtra going in the direction of UP and Bihar," says Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar x 00:00

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has raised concerns regarding the law and order situation in Mumbai following the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, reported news agency ANI.

He questioned whether Maharashtra is heading towards a crime landscape similar to that of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Congress leader questions Maharashtra government

Congress leader Wadettiwar has called for the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, insisting that he must take responsibility for the incident.

"The shooters have been arrested, Police are investigating but today Mumbai, in public places, such gangsters and criminals are coming and opening fire...If a ruling party's leader can be shot dead, then the safety of common people has become a big question in Mumbai...is Mumbai again becoming a crime hub?...is Maharashtra going in the direction of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, this fear is haunting us now...Home Minister should have resigned by now...the way the crime rates have increased in Maharashtra, he should take responsibility," said Vijay Wadettiwar, ANI reported.

Baba Siddique was reportedly shot twice in the chest before being rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

In response to the incident, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, expressed his condolences and emphasised the need for strict governmental action.

Narwekar stated, "It's a very unfortunate and saddening incident and I believe that the govt will take the strictest action. The legal procedure is going on, the police is doing its work, I don't think that it's good to create any kind of pressure over them."

Baba Siddique shot dead: Lilavati hospital doctors confirm bullet wounds

Dr. Jalil Parkar, a physician at the hospital, shared details of Siddique's condition upon arrival: "Around 9.30 pm, Baba Siddique was brought here. When he arrived in the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We shifted him to the ICU."

"He was declared dead around 11.27 pm. He had bullet wounds on his chest," Dr Parkar added.

Dr. Nitin Gokhale, a cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital, confirmed that Siddique had two gunshot wounds to his chest. He added that the exact number of bullets would be determined following a postmortem examination.

"Baba Siddique was brought in with no pulse or blood pressure. He had two gunshot wounds to his chest. We initiated emergency resuscitation measures and shifted him to the ICU. He was declared dead at 11:27 PM. The total number of bullets will be confirmed after the postmortem," said Dr Gokhale, reported ANI.