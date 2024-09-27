Breaking News
Updated on: 27 September,2024 11:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The counsel representing the family, Amit Katarnaware, will be mentioning the matter in court on Friday, September 27, which likely will be heard at 1 pm.

Accused Akshay Shinde/ File Photo/ Navneet Barhate

Kin of Akshay Shinde--who was shot dead in the Badlapur encounter--will be approaching the Bombay High Court again over their son not receiving a proper burial.


The family had made arrangements to bury Shinde--accused of sexually assaulting two toddlers--in Ambernath on September 26 but could not secure land. They faced protests previously when they tried to bury him in Badlapur. 


The counsel representing the family, Amit Katarnaware, will be mentioning the matter in court on Friday, September 27, which likely will be heard at 1 pm. 


The lawyer maintained that it was the accused's last wish that he be buried and not cremated.

The right to decent burial is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) in the Constitution.

Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde's kin moves court seeking probe into his death

The Shinde family previously approached the Bombay High Court contesting that their son was shot dead by the police and not killed during an encounter. The HC heard the matter on Wednesday and the next hearing is on October 9. 

During the hearing on the Badlapur encounter, the HC questioned why the four police personnel could not overpower one amateur. They also questioned why Shinde was directly shot in the head and not in the leg as per the standard operating procedures. 

