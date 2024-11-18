The brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol has been detained in California, US. The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier this month filed an application before the special MCOCA court seeking his extradition in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence, for which Anmol and his brother are named as key conspirators

The NIA notice against Anmol Bishnoi

Listen to this article Bishnoi brother Anmol detained in California x 00:00

The brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol has been detained in California, US. The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier this month filed an application before the special MCOCA court seeking his extradition in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence, for which Anmol and his brother are named as key conspirators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, official channels had confirmed his location in the US, and agencies have now been informed of his detention in California. While the Mumbai Crime Branch now awaits confirmation from sister agencies about his detention, intelligence sources have verified that Anmol has been held.

Anmol, a key member of the Bishnoi gang, has been operating from abroad. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him, and earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) added his name to its most-wanted list, announcing a R10 lakh reward for any information leading to his arrest. He is also wanted in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, for allegedly supplying weapons used in the killing.

In addition to these charges, Anmol faces over two dozen criminal cases in India, which include the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence in April. The incident led to the arrest of six members of the Bishnoi gang, with Anmol and his brother named in the charge sheet. His gang also took responsibility for the firing outside singer AP Dhillon’s residence in Canada over his collaboration with Salman Khan in a music video.

Anmol’s name also surfaced during the investigation of the Baba Siddique murder case, wherein he allegedly directed the shooters via Snapchat. The Mumbai Crime Branch has declared him a wanted accused in the Siddique case.

Rs 10 L

NIA reward amount for information on Anmol