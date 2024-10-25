Acting on a tip-off, Mumbai Police, FDA officers raided Maa Ashapura Sweets in Daulat Nagar, where the production unit owner and his workers were found preparing sweets with adulterated and unhygienic ingredients

In a joint operation, the Mumbai Police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officers uncovered a major case of food adulteration at a sweet production unit in Borivali (East). Acting on a tip-off, the officers raided Maa Ashapura Sweets in Daulat Nagar, where the production unit owner, Himmatsing Mohansing Rajput, and his workers were allegedly found preparing sweets with adulterated and unhygienic ingredients.

During the raid, the authorities found decayed cashews, dry fruits, and other adulterants mixed into the sweets, officers said. Rajput, 41, a resident of Borivali (East), was immediately detained along with his workers. The officers seized large quantities of adulterated products, including cashews and cashew powder, from the premises.

The seized items include 1,123 kg of cashew powder, 3,809 kg of cashews, 3,369 kg of Kaju Katli, 58 kg of ghee and 28 kg of other sweets.

The total value of the seized items was estimated to be Rs 31,05,320.

The officers prepared a panchnama and documented the seized goods in the presence of independent witnesses. The seized goods and Rajput were handed over to FDA officers for further investigation, said Inspector Nitin Patil of Unit 13.