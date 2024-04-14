Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 9 year old killed due to electric shock while playing in society garden in Goregaon
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: 9-year old killed due to electric shock while playing in society garden in Goregaon

Updated on: 14 April,2024 04:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

On the complaint of father, the Dindoshi police have registered a case and investigation is on

Mumbai: 9-year old killed due to electric shock while playing in society garden in Goregaon

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 9-year old killed due to electric shock while playing in society garden in Goregaon
x
00:00

A tragic incident occurred in Goregaon where a nine-year-old boy, lost his life due to electric shock while playing in the garden of his residential society, Maharaja Retreat Society in Gokuldham area. According to the sources the boy came in contact with bare electric wires, leading to his untimely death.  


The boy, identified as Aryaveer Chaudhary, was residing with his parents on the ninth floor of Maharaja Retreat Society in Gokuldham, Goregaon. Aryaveer, a fourth-grade student, was playing in the society's garden on April 9 around 7:30 in the evening. He encountered an exposed wire in a lamp, resulting in a severe electric shock that caused him to faint.


His father, aided by another individual, rushed him to Lifeline Hospital in Gokuldham, where Aryaveer was pronounced dead by the doctors, said an officer from Dindoshi police station.


On the complaint of father we have registered a case the investigation is ongoing, and although no arrests have been made, the police are actively pursuing the case said an officer from Dindoshi police station.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news mumbai news mumbai crime news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK