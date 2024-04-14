Mumbai: 9-year old killed due to electric shock while playing in society garden in Goregaon

On the complaint of father, the Dindoshi police have registered a case and investigation is on

A tragic incident occurred in Goregaon where a nine-year-old boy, lost his life due to electric shock while playing in the garden of his residential society, Maharaja Retreat Society in Gokuldham area. According to the sources the boy came in contact with bare electric wires, leading to his untimely death.

The boy, identified as Aryaveer Chaudhary, was residing with his parents on the ninth floor of Maharaja Retreat Society in Gokuldham, Goregaon. Aryaveer, a fourth-grade student, was playing in the society's garden on April 9 around 7:30 in the evening. He encountered an exposed wire in a lamp, resulting in a severe electric shock that caused him to faint.

His father, aided by another individual, rushed him to Lifeline Hospital in Gokuldham, where Aryaveer was pronounced dead by the doctors, said an officer from Dindoshi police station.

On the complaint of father we have registered a case the investigation is ongoing, and although no arrests have been made, the police are actively pursuing the case said an officer from Dindoshi police station.